The Daily Advertiser
Friday, 1 December 2023
Wagga Touch Association pleased with response to better behaviour call out

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 30 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 12:19pm
Wagga Touch Association has put a call out to players and spectators to better respect their referees. Picture by NSW Touch
A fortnight after calling on players and spectators to respect the referees, Wagga Touch Association has had positive responses from the local community.

