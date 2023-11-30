Wagga Touch Association pleased with response to better behaviour call out

A fortnight after calling on players and spectators to respect the referees, Wagga Touch Association has had positive responses from the local community.
Putting a statement out via social media, the Association expressed it's dismay at increased reports of abuse towards referees, particularly during junior games.
"We have in the last week received a number of messages regarding the verbal abuse of referees, many of whom are some of our youngest. These messages have been received from opposing players, parents and spectators. This has been occurring in all competitions, but predominantly the Thursday night junior competition and Wednesday night mixed competition," the statement read.
Wagga Touch Association president Marc Lawrence knows referee abuse is an issue being faced by many sports in recent years.
He said the issue was particularly concerning in relation to young and first-time referees.
"Generally 99 per cent of the parents are pretty good, but we're not the only sport with this issue," Lawrence said.
"We always get the one or two, especially with our young refs, a lot of them are quite new to refereeing and maybe don't have a lot of adult interaction, so it's a way to say to parents these are kids, they are doing their best and just like your son or daughter might drop the ball or throw a forward pass, referees will make mistakes too.
"Just deal with it and let the game go on."
Lawrence clarified while the Association had brought specific attention to the junior competition, junior players are not the perpetrators of the abuse.
"It's more so some over exuberant parents who like to live their lives through their kids," he said.
"They like to yell out to the referees and put pressure on them to see things their way.
"We need to protect our referees, especially our young ones when they are refereeing kids their own age or sometimes a little bit older, that they are out there doing their best under what sometimes can be quite high pressure situations for them.
"They're out of their comfort zones in some cases just by taking the field and refereeing so we need to be mindful of that and respect their decisions."
Lawrence said that ignoring or allowing continued poor behaviour towards referees may impact the game in the future.
Instead he said, young referees should be encouraged to continue learning and supported to help ensure they stay within the game as they grow older.
Since the statement was released Lawrence said the Association has become more aware of when these incidents have occurred, allowing them to better respond and react.
"We've seen an increase in reporting, that's not to say an increase in behaviour, but an increase in reporting which is good, we're aware of it so we can start dealing with it," he said.
"It's good parents feel comfortable to identify thee things and let us know."
