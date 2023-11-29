Man reported missing from Wagga may be travelling in grey ute: police

Police are seeking help from the public to find a man missing from Wagga, who is believed could still be in the Riverina.
Investigators and family of Matthew O'Loughlin, who was last seen in Estella, hold serious concerns for his welfare after his disappearance this week.
He was last seen in the northern suburb around 6am on Wednesday, and was reported missing to Riverina Police District when he later could not be located.
The 45-year-old is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180cm tall, with a medium build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Mr O'Loughlin has an animal tattoo on his right arm, police have been told, and he is believed to be travelling in a grey Mitsubishi Triton ute with NSW registration BD26AF.
He may be in the Leeton area, police said, as he is known to frequent Wagga and Leeton.
Anyone with information around Mr O'Loughlin's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
