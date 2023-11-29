Business owner wants compensation as store floods for seventh time

A Wagga business owner has spoken out in anger after her store became inundated yet again as heavy rains swept the region at the weekend.
Emergency services were out in force last Saturday as the Bureau of Meteorology's Wagga Airport gauge recorded 10.6mm rain in seven hours.
Baylis Street business Cobbler Rd was hit particularly hard, posting a video revealing a torrential downpour inside its shop in a post to its Instagram account on Saturday evening.
But this is not the first time 78 Baylis Street has been inundated and Cobbler Rd co-owner Hayley Veitch has had enough.
Ms Veitch said the Raine & Horne managed property became inundated with water due to blocked gutters and pipes, causing thousands of dollars damage to stock and leaving the floorboards "floating."
She said Cobbler Road has been requesting to have their gutters cleaned on a regular basis for the past seven years which has not eventuated, and said in that time the store has flooded not just once but a total of five times.
Ms Veitch said the first time the store flooded they had to replaced the floor.
"It's flooded four times since then and on top of that we get no compensation for it, our premiums go up and the property manager just washes his hands of it," she said.
Ms Veitch said they received no help from the owners in the wake of Saturday's deluge and had to call out their own plumber and get an extraction fan themselves.
To make matters worse Ms Veitch said this time the flooding also forced the shop to shut its doors during Black Friday sales which are the busiest time of year for the business.
Ms Veitch said the state of the building is a safety hazard, with a metal gutter from the awning out the front falling to the ground on Tuesday just two days after the deluge.
She said this awning was meant to be replaced prior to Cobbler Rd moving into the premises back in 2016.
Ms Veitch said this time she plans to seek "further action" in the way of "compensation" for "loss of stock, being out of business, having to pay weekend wages to get all staff on deck and having to close the store on the busiest day of the year."
Responding to the claims, Raine & Horne's commercial manager Craig Tait said a member of the staff went to the property straight away following the incident.
Mr Tait said they have attended the property "as soon as possible, generally within half an hour... to have a look" whenever the store had flooded.
"Whenever there's a water leak, we always go straight away and have a look at the property, see where it's coming from and try and help the tenant out," he said.
"At the end of the day we do whatever we can to keep the tenant happy."
Mr Tait said the issue tends to arise when intense rain coincides with leaves falling in the cutters.
He said Raine & Horne "had already discussed a regular schedule of cleaning the gutters with the owners plumber following an event approximately 12 months ago when a leak occurred and everything was cleared."
"Unfortunately the plumber was expecting a written request and the schedule was not put in place," he said.
Reflecting back to that incident, Mr Tait said the main cause of the leak was "leaves and debris blocking the gutter and downpipes."
But he said this issue was not limited to 78 Baylis Street and added there are multiple buildings in the main street experiencing these issues.
"This is especially so when we encounter large downfalls over a short period of time," Mr Tait said.
He said the Plane trees along the main street "drop a lot of debris" and said Wagga City Council has been "contacted many times to discuss possible removal of the trees."
Responding to this, a Council spokesperson said Council has "no current plans to remove trees from the main street."
"Council will be engaging with the community in the new year as part of the CBD Masterplan project, so feedback on street trees would make a valuable contribution to this project," the spokesperson said.
"Regular work is required to remove leaves and debris from gutters and roofs where trees are nearby, whether it is on commercial, industrial or residential buildings, as part of getting ready for the storm and bushfire seasons."
Council said landlords or building owners are the parties responsible maintaining gutters and plumbing.
"This includes clearing gutters in preparation for rain events like we are experiencing this week," the spokesperson said.
"Tree pruning requests may also be lodged with Council, although it must be understood that trees naturally overhang buildings and therefore gutters must be cleared regularly in expectation of rain."
Requests can also be made to Council for the street sweeper to clear debris from the street if required.
