The Daily Advertiser
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Community/Events

Business owner wants compensation as store floods for seventh time

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobbler Rd owner Hayley Veitch pictured in her store which was flooded with rain water through the ceiling at the weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley
Cobbler Rd owner Hayley Veitch pictured in her store which was flooded with rain water through the ceiling at the weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Wagga business owner has spoken out in anger after her store became inundated yet again as heavy rains swept the region at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.