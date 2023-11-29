The Untouchables run through Wagga Touch under eights competition

They had two weeks off but a bye and a washout couldn't hold back The Untouchables as they slid into a one try victory.
Narrowly defeating Pirates 8-7 last week in Wagga Touch Association's under eights Pool A competition, it's been a stellar start to the season for The Untouchables.
Yet to have a loss, they've been tested in close matches while also pushing themselves to hand some decent margins to their opponents.
Not the only tight game of the round, Estella Unstoppables had a two try win over Eagles.
Meanwhile across the Pool A competition, The Whiz Kids won 8-4 over sweepers, South Wagga Rattlesnakes defeated Whiteline Warriors 9-4, and Profoot Panthers got up 6-2 over South Wagga Bulls.
The Untouchables are set to lineup against Panthers in Thursday night's round eight game, and with both teams coming off a win they're in for a good game.
In the Pool B competition, Hanigan Tiling, Devils, Hedgehogs, and Wagga Wolves were all successful in getting wins on the board.
