Ward injury strikes a blow on Temora's hopes to end finals hoodoo

Temora's hopes of ending their finals hoodoo have already been struck a blow.
Playmaker Jock Ward is set to miss the entire 2024 season after suffering a serious knee injury playing touch.
The 26-year-old requires surgery after injuring both his anterior cruciate ligament and medial cruciate ligament.
He is still on the waiting list and as such doesn't expect to have a real impact with the Dragons in 2024.
"I'm on the short waiting list so hopefully it's in the next couple of months," Ward said.
"I've got a few things on so I couldn't really get in to do it ASAP as it would have kept me out of work and a few things I need to do.
"I most likely won't be able to play next year.
"The doctor said if I build it enough it will be a quicker recovery but most likely it's the whole season unfortunately."
Ward was playing a social game of touch when it all went wrong.
"I literally just turned to pass and my foot stayed on the ground but the knee just kept coming," Ward said.
"I couldn't do too much about it."
Ward has been with Temora since 2018, a season when he split his time between the Group Nine club and with Ag College in Southern Inland.
He's been part of their last two finals campaigns, both of which ended with successive losses.
Despite the Dragons not winning a finals game since 2007, Ward believes they are well placed to change that record.
"Things are looking very promising at Temora at the moment," he said.
"There's a good group of lads there, all very young and a pretty good leader.
"With a few new recruits I think they will be pretty hard to stop next year."
Returning captain-coach Josh McCrone is now in need of a new halves partner.
He admitted Ward's loss will be a blow but is confident in some of the club's younger talent.
"We've got a couple of good kids coming through the 18s so we've got enough options there but it is a blow," McCrone said.
"He's an important part of our team."
One option will be new recruit Will McDermott.
McCrone has also been impressed with Will Dean and Jack McGovern in the Weissel Cup.
McDermott is the only new face at the Dragons this season however they are still hopeful of being able to add some more depth at the club.
"We've still got a few irons in the fire and we're hopeful of picking up one or two more," McCrone said.
"We're looking for quality people and players and will build the team around that."
After playing finals football for the first time in over a decade last year, before losing both their finals games, the Dragons won the minor premiership this year but still couldn't come up a finals win.
They went into their finals campaign off the back of four straight weekends off.
McCrone hopes the new home and away draw will allow for a fairer competition in 2024.
"The full home and away is the fairest system," he said.
"The extra games don't really bother me, I think it's good to be playing more footy and hopefully all teams that have committed to playing will get a first grade team this year."
