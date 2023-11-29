The Daily Advertiser
Ward injury strikes a blow on Temora's hopes to end finals hoodoo

November 29 2023 - 5:38pm
Temora five-eighth Jock Ward is set to miss all of next season after injuring his knee playing touch football.
Temora's hopes of ending their finals hoodoo have already been struck a blow.

