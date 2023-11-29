Narrandera Netball Association enters recess, hopes for open communication

Narrandera Netball Association has gone into recess, taking the local representative program with it.
The decision was made last month to suspend the Association after they were unable to find coaches or committee members, and faced low player nominations.
Registrar Claire Buchtmann said it was a disappointing decision to make.
"Unfortunately we didn't get any nominations for coaches, we got one nomination from a coach but unfortunately we didn't have enough numbers in the age group that that person had nominated for," Buchtmann said.
"It was a matter of natural progression really, a lot of the athletes that we had in the program last year have now aged out and so their parents were involved in the coaching side of things for us and therefore their commitments have changed and they were no longer able to coach for us for the upcoming season for next year.
"We did put a couple of call outs to different people and through different avenues that we've had previously, but we just didn't get any response."
Buchtmann said it's sad to have reached this point but with the association unable to fill important roles, there was no choice but to enter recess.
Unable to pinpoint just own cause for reduced interest, Buchtmann said COVID-19 lockdowns are still impacting community sport.
"Since COVID, people's time is precious to them and their time that they can spend with family and doing the things that they want to do, they've realised the importance of that, which is a good thing, but then it's also to the detriment of sporting associations and and volunteer roles."
Despite success in their State Title campaigns in recent years, she said the interest just was not around to help run the program.
"I think it's such a shame because we had such a great success with our rep program over the last three years," she said.
"We've won the under 17s division four the last few years and under 15s came third in 2022 in division four then went up to division three.
"I think it was a combination of things really and unfortunately that means that netball wasn't the winner on the day."
The biggest disappointment she said is for the local players who now cannot compete for their town.
"We were very lucky that the girls that had registered that have played with us previously, they were able to find places in other associations," she said.
"We've got a few playing for Griffith, there's a couple playing for Barellan and we've got a few in the Wagga teams as well, so it's been a relief that those girls aren't missing out.
"There are some girls that probably registered with us that didn't get to play with other associations, but where we were able to advise people of other trials we did."
While most players have been fortunate enough to secure positions in representative teams at other Associations, Buchtmann would like to see better communication across Associations in a saturated market.
"Particularly for 2023, there's all of a sudden a lot more options out there," she said.
"I do think that there's a little bit of saturation but then again everybody's offering something different, you've got your bigger associations like Wagga and Barellan that that are offering top division options but then for the kids that want to take that step up from club netball and want to put their toes in water for rep, it is nice to go to those clubs that you don't have that much pressure on you as well.
"It is definitely still a lot more work than normal club netball don't get me wrong and you still have to put your effort in with your fitness and everything else, but everybody just offers something a little bit different.
"I do feel that the Associations doing squads can be detrimental to the other Associations, the smaller Associations, because they're holding on to those players that might, if they got culled, they might come to the smaller Associations.
"Because they're not getting culled until after the trials have all taken place, it's sad because those girls then miss out and the smaller associations either haven't got a rep program going or their numbers are already filled, it's a catch 22 really.
"We've got such an amazing depth of talent in our region."
Looking to the future Buchtmann said that while its disappointing in the short term for current representative players, the biggest impact will be felt by the youngest players who now don't have local pathways.
