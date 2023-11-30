Why not lower rail project's budget by not raising bridge? | Wheeler's Wisdom

Can somebody explain to me why a fantasy project like double-stacked trains can still be receiving funding when the federal infrastructure budget has just axed 50 major projects?
Building a fast freight line from Melbourne to Brisbane via an inland route seemed like a good idea. Wagga, and the freight centre at Bomen, would benefit.
But the Schott Review found costs had almost doubled. Queensland sections are unlikely to be built any time soon, so why is funding available for non-urgent works on the section as far as Parkes?
I think any sensible business assessment would show that for the foreseeable future, freight volumes will not justify double-stacked trains.
That would mean that raising the Edmondson Street bridge in Wagga, for example, could be deferred indefinitely - or at least until the whole project is completed and the volume of freight demonstrates a business case that justifies the cost, and inconvenience, to Wagga residents.
The new federal government infrastructure budget shows that real infrastructure funding has been reduced by $7.4 billion.
According to the Infrastructure Partnerships website this "sees Commonwealth funding at its lowest level since the early 2000s".
Cuts include deleting funding for the Melbourne Inland Rail Intermodel Terminal business case. Notably, the Moree Intermodal Overpass "will not receive Australian Government funding at this time".
The Northern NSW Inland Port at Narrabri is in the same category. Funding was also cancelled for a number of road bridges along the Narromine to Narrabri section of the Inland Rail network.
So, Inland Rail is on the backburner.
If infrastructure cuts had to be made, then bridge raising for an unlikely to be completed rail line would surely top the list. I noted that there were no funds for the critical $6.2m Toowoomba Range tunnel and viaducts.
The Helidon to Calvert stage through the Lockyer Valley is still in the "reference design stage".
Meanwhile, other important projects have been scrapped. Funding for the direct Sunshine Coast railway line has been reduced to planning.
If the Brisbane Olympics is to generate regional benefits, why has this project been delayed, thereby meaning it may not be ready in time?
The six-lane road to the Sunshine Coast is so busy it resembles a parking lot! Road projects deleted include the Truro Bypass on the Sturt Highway in South Australia.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King is pretending what she is doing is simply tidying up the previous government's mess.
"The inescapable truth is that the previous government under the Liberals and Nationals failed to manage this incredibly important program during their decade," Ms King told The Australian, while failing to note her severe funding cuts.
As NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey pointed out, the Commonwealth's decision has blown $1.4b in the state's budget.
"We expect them to help us get the houses built, the roads built and the public transport built that communities expect," he said, pointing out that NSW was doing the most to back in the Commonwealth's increased migration population policy.
Not everyone disapproved of the infrastructure budget.
"The International Monetary Fund, in a report this month, warned that the states' huge infrastructure spending programs were driving costs higher and making it harder for the RBA to tame high, persistent inflation," thereby hinting that federal spending cuts might help interest rates.
New electricity projects are inflating costs for other infrastructure projects by competing for scarce building and construction workers, machinery and materials.
This in turn is hiking home-building costs and contributing to the housing shortage, which itself is fuelling inflation.
So is cutting infrastructure a good thing?
Well, Wagga can suggest cuts to the infrastructure budget. We don't want bridge raising any time soon, and the government is looking for projects to cut. Win-win!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.