Friday, 1 December 2023
Why not lower rail project's budget by not raising bridge? | Wheeler's Wisdom

By Keith Wheeler
November 30 2023 - 7:30pm
Can somebody explain to me why a fantasy project like double-stacked trains can still be receiving funding when the federal infrastructure budget has just axed 50 major projects?

