The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Community/Events

'Admit you got it wrong': BOM blasted as livestock offloaded, causing 'chaos'

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
November 29 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bungowannah beef farmer Andrew Watson said the sour livestock sentiment is the fault of El Nino prediction. Picture by James Wiltshire
Bungowannah beef farmer Andrew Watson said the sour livestock sentiment is the fault of El Nino prediction. Picture by James Wiltshire

A southern Riverina beef farmer has blamed early El Nino predictions for the massive downturn in livestock prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.