How a hashtag can breathe new life into Wagga's theatrical crowd

The Civic Theatre will launch a new social media campaign #HeartOfTheCity to shatter the stereotypes of theatregoers by showcasing the diversity of faces who enjoy the spaces of theatre.
The campaign, part of the 2024 season, will feature photos of community members, business owners and recognisable faces having a good night out in theatres.
Theatre manager Claire Harris hopes the campaign will help celebrate the joy and fun that live entertainment brings to Wagga.
"The theatre is more than just a show on stage, it's a night out with friends, a date night, a first experience on stage, a workshop, a workplace," Ms Harris said.
"The theatre really is a place for everybody and the heartbeat of our vibrant city."
Ms Harris believes that theatre can be crucial in making newcomers feel welcomed in the broader community by breaking down the barriers.
She cites a dance event called Silence by Cruel Dance company, an Aboriginal-owned First Nations dance from Queensland, where the local Aboriginal community and newer citizens participated.
"That event was really special for connections, seeing young Aboriginal people get their arms signed by First Nations dancers that have toured to town," she said.
"That was a really special moment for us seeing how arts and our arts companies connect with our community and how it can inspire young people as well."
It's this connection which is one of the many things she loves in her new job as theatre manager.
"I absolutely love turning up to work every day with this amazing team and in this amazing location on the Wollundry Lagoon," she said.
The 2024 season will feature a variety of live entertainment which will include shows for families and friends, hands-on workshops and live contemporary music.
The theatre is set to launch memberships in 2024 to bring a more flexible option to those who wish to join the theatre community.
The 2024 season launches on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.