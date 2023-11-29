The Daily Advertiser
How a hashtag can breathe new life into Wagga's theatrical crowd

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
November 29 2023 - 4:30pm
Wagga Civic Theatre's Tracey Simond, Claire Harris and Monique Burkinshaw pose with the social media hashtags promoting the 2024 season. Picture by Les Smith
The Civic Theatre will launch a new social media campaign #HeartOfTheCity to shatter the stereotypes of theatregoers by showcasing the diversity of faces who enjoy the spaces of theatre.

