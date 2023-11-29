ON THE PACE: Prizemoney qualifies runners for final after washed out meeting

Prizemoney won this season has decided which horses progress to the NSW Breeders Challenge Regional Final next week after heats at Riverina Paceway were unable to be run.
Only three races were officially completed on Tuesday night with the three-year-old heats abandoned.
The fourth event, which was won by Mossman for Albury trainer Hellen Scott, was declared a no race after the mobile struggled to gain traction shortly before the start and then struggled to move away from the field.
A Harness Racing NSW official confirmed the process.
"With the Wagga heats unable to be run last night we will pick them on how the fields would have been selected, which is dollars run this season," he said.
It means Moneys On Matilda, Vin Numbers, Modern Miley and Havahh Nice Day have been placed in the three-year-old fillies final while Speculating, Hy Poactive, Royal Exit, Judey Boy and Seventy Four Gee should qualify for the two-year-old colts and geldings.
The four $30,000 finals will be run at Bathurst next Wednesday.
*****
YOUNG are preparing for a massive night as part of the revamped Carnival Of Cups circuit on Friday.
Already more than 2000 people have booked their ticket.
There will be plenty of entertainment options with The Living End, Sarah McLeod and Things Of Stone & Wood all performing.
Music will be played before the cup, which is the last of eight races, as well as following the $60,000 feature.
Young president David Micallef is pleased with the interest in the event.
"The town is very busy at the moment as they've been rolling in for the Cherry Festival," Micallef said.
"This week is usually the busiest in Young and they are all turning up at the moment.
"There's plenty of talk in town and there's around 2000 at the moment logged on to get a ticket but a lot of people who say they are going haven't logged on yet."
However wet weather is hindering the preparation.
Micallef hopes it clears in time for the meeting as predicted.
Entry is free but anyone looking to attend needs to be
****
THE harness racing industry is mourning the loss of former Wagga trainer Lindsay Morphett.
Northern Frontier, who won the Bathurst Gold Chalice final and was placed twice at group one level, was Morphett's best performed horse.
He was 76.
Morphett is survived by wife Phyllis, son Paul, who drove Northern Frontier on a number of occasions, daughter Deslie and five grandchildren.
His funeral will be at the Allan Harris McDonald Chapel at 11am on Monday.
****
GRIFFITH Pacers Cup winner Captain Tom heads to Bendigo on Thursday looking to make it five straight wins for Ellen and Blake Jones.
Captain Tom has drawn five in the $20,000 Breeders Crown Silver Pace.
The Narrandera couple also have Glenledi Elvis engaged on the program.
****
WEST Wyalong trainer Peter Birks made a successful trip to Menangle on Monday.
Dressed In Gold was able to hold off a late charge to score by a head in a career best mile rate of 1:54.0.
The narrow win was the five-year-old's first since June last year.
****
HI MANAMEISJEFF made it six wins from seven starts since joining Jason Grimson's stable with another Menangle win on Saturday.
The Leeton-owned pacer took out the Tony Turnbull FFA.
However he was not among the final acceptors for the Inter Dominion, which starts at Albion Park on Friday.
Half-brothers Leap To Fame and Swyazee, both bred by Redbank Standardbred Lodge in Wagga, are the two pre-series favourites.
Meanwhile Brooklyn Bridge made it two straight wins at Menangle since leaving Blake and Ellen Bartley's stable.
****
YOUNG will hold the next two meetings in the region.
Not only do they have a Carnival Of Cups meeting on Friday but the club also races on Tuesday.
