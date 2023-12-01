Stunning family home perfect for the entertainer

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This stunning family home nestled in the sought-after suburb of Lloyd offers the ultimate family living experience.
This spacious four-bedroom, two-bathroom house boasts an impressive land size of 823.50 square metres, providing lots of space for family living and entertaining.
Be captivated by the large well of light created by Velux skylights and expansive windows, illuminating the open-plan living area.
High ceilings of 2.7 metres create an enhanced sense of space, while ceiling fans and a ducted reverse cycle VRF air conditioning system provide optimal climate control throughout the year.
Designed with families in mind, this delightful house features two spacious living rooms and ample storage options, including a built-in bookshelf and entertainment/storage unit.
The impressive 14.85kw solar system with microinverters ensures that energy efficiency is at the forefront of this home.
Step outside to discover a fully landscaped and established garden, providing a tranquil oasis for relaxation and outdoor entertainment.
The back patio area is perfect for hosting family gatherings and entertaining friends. With a double garage and a whole host of other exceptional features, this beautiful home offers the ultimate family living.
