Flash-flood alert as severe weather hits Wagga, Riverina

More than 22mm of rain has officially fallen in Wagga overnight as a severe weather warning remains in place for the Riverina on Wednesday
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall, putting much of the Riverina on alert for the impact of slow-moving thunderstorm clusters across the region.
Up to 40mm of rain is predicted to fall in Wagga on Wednesday as an intense weather system batters the state.
Residents are advised the heavy rain may lead to flash-flooding in the warning area, which stretches from just east to Hay across to the Illawarra, and from south of Wagga to deep in the Central West, over the next few hours of Wednesday morning.
Wagga, West Wyalong, Deniliquin, Griffith, Narrandera and Yass are likely to be impacted, the bureau said.
"An upper level low over western NSW is maintaining unstable conditions across a large part of the state this morning," it advised.
"Slow-moving thunderstorm clusters are expected to continue to develop in a very moist airmass."
The official rainfall in Wagga overnight saw 22.4mm recorded between 7pm Tuesday and 8.15am Wednesday, with the bulk of it falling heavy showers in the early hours of Wednesday.
The Murrumbidgee and Tumut rivers could reach minor flood level as a result of the Wednesday weather.
SES southern zone operations commander Ben Pickup has urged the community to stay informed over the coming days and be prepared for patchy thunderstorm rainfall.
"It is fairly dry down here of late and the difference between this year and last year is we had widespread rainfall [and flooding] and this [pattern] it's expected to be isolated rainfall," he said ahead of the weather's arrival.
"I encourage the community to monitor conditions, be alert but don't be alarmed, and ensure they undertake storm safety preparation such as ensuring the gutters are clear, any loose objects in the backyard are tied down and if we do experience flash flooding, don't drive into floodwater."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.