Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Flash-flood alert as severe weather hits Wagga, Riverina

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 29 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:25am
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning.
More than 22mm of rain has officially fallen in Wagga overnight as a severe weather warning remains in place for the Riverina on Wednesday

