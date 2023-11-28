Appeal to help find missing man not seen for eight days: police

A man missing from the Central West could be in the Riverina, police
Kane Turton, 34, hasn't been seen since November 20, and was reported missing on Monday.
The 34-year-old is known to frequent the Gilgandra, Dubbo and Temora areas, police said as they launched an appeal for help from the public on Tuesday.
Mr Turton was last seen around midday at a bus stop on Warren Road at Gilgandra, around 480km north of Wagga.
Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District commended investigations into his whereabouts after they were notified of his disappearance this week.
Mr Turton is describes as being of Caucasian appearance, around 185cm tall with a thin build, light brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who may have seen Mr Turton, or have information regarding his whereabouts, is urged to contact the Gilgandra police station or Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
