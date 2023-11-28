Firies battle house blaze in western Riverina

A street in Hay has been blocked off as firefighters battle a house on fire.
Emergency services are at the scene of the blaze, which was called in soon after 4.30pm on Tuesday and had taken a strong hold by the time help arrived.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews discovered the single-level home on Murray Street completely engulfed in flames, FRNSW MIA Inspector Matt Hunter said.
"We've got two units on scene and eight firefighters battling the blaze," he said.
"Police and [NSW] Ambulance are in attendance and assisting.
"[When firefighters arrived] the house was totally involved in fire ... but the fire is under control now though."
A smoke plume could be seen billowing from the burning building, which is located on the northern edge of the township.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics attended the incident after being called out around 4.45pm, however no one required treatment.
