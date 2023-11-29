There are many reasons why a two-state solution is just not tenable

At the end of October, three weeks after the brutal Hamas attack on Israeli civilians and soldiers that killed around 1200 people, US President Joe Biden said he still firmly believed in the justness of the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians. Two states for two peoples.
"There's no going back to the status quo as it stood on October 6," Biden explained.
"It also means that when this crisis is over, there has to be a vision of what comes next, and in our view, it has to be a two-state solution."
It wasn't long before this message was echoed by Foreign Minister Penny Wong. "Ultimately, a just and enduring peace requires a two-state solution," she wrote. Many other politicians, commentators and news outlets parroted the same message.
The two-state solution is the answer to a question that nobody serious is proposing. It's become akin to gospel in every Western capital.
"It's the zombie solution that's resurrected every time the Middle East is on fire and presidents and prime ministers scramble for something nominally sensible to say.
It's convenient to mouth the two-state platitudes while knowing it'll never happen" wrote Antony Lowenstein in the Sydney Morning Herald.
Making it a reality would require putting pressure on the more powerful party, Israel, to cease its obsession with colonising more Palestinian land.
One of the impediments to a two-state solution is the rate of illegal settlement building in the West Bank, nominally the heart of the proposed Palestinian state. They are illegal under international law.
The Geneva Convention states quite clearly a conquering state (Israel after the 1967 war) must not settle on occupied land, yet Israel both encourages and supports these illegal settlements.
They are also strategically placed, surrounding both the larger Palestinian cities and smaller towns. I spent several visits volunteering in a Palestinian refugee camp populated by descendants of those who fled Israeli aggression in 1948 and 1967, in Bethlehem, and could clearly see the settlements built to separate it from East Jerusalem.
And the settlers aren't going anywhere, lest anyone adopt the fanciful notion that they could be re-settled back into Israel's 1948-1967 boundaries. The settlers are armed to the teeth, refuse to move, and frequently attack the Palestinians they are trying to supplant.
This is all part of Israeli PM Netanyahu's strategy to accomplish the dream of a "greater Israel" is to weaken the Palestinian people and their government to the point of irrelevancy.
Estimates of the settler population varies from anywhere between 700,000 and 1,000,000. Many settlements are large, sophisticated cities.
Many Israelis take things further. Lowenstein quotes a leading veteran settler leader, Daniella Weiss, who recently told The New Yorker her vision for borders of the Jewish state are to "the Euphrates in the east and the Nile in the southwest".
This includes land of many nations including Jordan, Syria and large swathes of Egypt. Lowenstein concluded his article by noting:
"After reporting extensively in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, I realised the fallacy of this unattainable arrangement and embraced the far more democratic and realistic option, a one-state solution, crafted by Israelis and Palestinians."
Freelance writer Josh Feldman co-edited a collection of essays After Zionism, with Palestinian Ahmed Moor.
They included a range of Jewish and Palestinian voices explaining how "Palestinian and Israeli lives are intertwined, enmeshed, irrevocably".
What would the one-state solution look like? There are many ideas, but it would need to include a total separation between church and state, secular education, Arabic, Hebrew and English as the official languages, and a South African-style truth and reconciliation commission to investigate the crimes by all parties, allowing victims to give testimony.
The aim is reconciliation, not retribution.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.