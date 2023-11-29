By Jobe, he's done it: schoolyard cheers as mullet lopped

There were cheers roaring from the schoolyard this week as 12-year-old Jobe Hunt said goodbye to his mullet for a cause.
The 12-year- old South Wagga Public school student Jobe lost the mane in front of the school for Movember, on Monday at the school's charity event dedicated to raising awareness of men's health issues.
Jobe grew his mullet for a mental health fundraiser at the encouragement of his mother, Genevieve Hunt.
Instead of cutting it off at the end, he decided to grow it for Movember.
"I think one of the teachers brought it up and I said, 'yeah, that'd be a good idea', " Jobe said.
"I felt like doing it to raise money for people."
He decided to take on this challenge several months ago, joining three of the male teachers of his school to raise money for the cause.
After the cut Jobe felt really good from the shave, and fondly recalled how his mates cheered him on - something he said was the most fun part of the experience.
"They [his mates] were saying go bald and everything... go straight through the middle of my hair," he said.
The new look is a change to Jobe's mullet look and feels quite different and strange for the tween, his parents and the school.
"He even had another mate suggest they can go to the Sporties afterwards for a schooner for his efforts," Ms Hunt said.
"We are adjusting to his new mulletless look, he looks quite different."
Jobe looks back at his effort with pride and would happily do it again.
