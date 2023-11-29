INSIDE RACING: Another One breaks new ground as million dollar earner

ANOTHER One has become the first Wagga-trained thoroughbred to join the million dollar club.
Another One's dominant Wodonga Cup victory last Friday saw him go past $1 million in career earnings.
He is the first Wagga-trained galloper to do so.
Another One picked up $55,000 for his Wodonga Cup win, taking his lifetime earnings to $1,033,070 from 28 starts.
Not bad for an $18,000 yearling purchase.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin, who is also a part-owner, said it meant a great deal for Another One to reach the $1 million mark.
"Bloody oath it did," Colvin said.
"With the prizemoney around now, it's not as unreasonable like it used to be.
"For a horse that's raced around Wagga. Yeah he's had a few starts in town but you would never get a million dollars.
"It's pretty hard to get a million dollars racing at Wagga but it just does to show if you've got a good enough horse, you can do it now."
Another One became the first horse to win back-to-back Country Championships heats and then took out the lucrative final in 2022, after running second the year before.
He's since picked up wins in the listed National Sprint at Canberra and now the Wodonga Gold Cup.
The Wodonga win had an added bonus of qualifying him for the $500,000 Victorian Country Cups Final (2000m) at Caulfield in November next year.
It shapes as a big month if he can qualify for The Big Dance also.
As for his immediate future, Colvin is leaning towards the $160,000 December Handicap (1600m) at Randwick on December 16 for the six-year-old.
"I'm probably looking at the December Handicap at Randwick," Colvin said.
"There's not much else around.
"I'm not sure what rating we're going to get after the other day. This is an open race and I suppose we've got to take them on.
"At the moment that's what I'm looking at. Then I'll have to start to look at Wagga Cups and getting him there."
...
TWO promising Wagga gallopers will go head-to-head in Saturday's Highway.
Darrell Burnet's unbeaten mare You're On Mute and Graham Byatt's Allaboutroy will contest the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1100m) at Rosehill.
Albury trainer Rob Wellington's Super Sunny Seeya is the fourth emergency.
You're On Mute won on debut at a non-TAB Leeton meeting in April and then returned with an impressive first-up win on Snake Gully Cup day at Gundagai.
Allaboutroy will contest his third Highway after finishing seventh and eighth at his past two attempts.
Molly Bourke, who has had one ride for one win on Allaboutroy, will be reunited with the four-year-old. Her claim drops him to 55kg.
You're On Mute will carry just 51kg for apprentice Madeline Owen.
...
STEWARDS hope to conduct a track inspection of the Wagga Riverside circuit on Thursday.
The track was suspected to be a heavy 10 on Wednesday and stewards were planning to wait until the showers stopped before inspecting the course.
It shapes as a big day for Murrumbidgee Turf Club, being their annual Christmas Party race meeting.
The club received 121 nominations for the six-race TAB card.
...
LEADING Southern District jockey Billy Owen received a three-week suspension for his involvement in a fall at Albury on Tuesday.
Owen pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in the Maiden Plate (1400m), where apprentice jockey Emma Ly was dislodged.
Owen was found to have directed his mount Boldazz inwards approaching the 1300m when insufficiently clear of Ly on Sacred Shikoba. It resulted in Sacred Shikoba clipping the heels of Boldazz and blundering, causing Ly to become unbalanced and fall.
Ly escaped uninjured but was stood down from her remaining riding engagements as a precautionary measure.
Owen was suspended from December 4 until December 26.
Albury jockey Jason Lyon also picked up a four-day careless rising suspension at the meeting.
...
LONG-time Albury trainer Kevin Hanley was a popular winner on his home track on Tuesday.
The 83-year-old enjoyed success when Zuurberg broke through for his first win for the stable.
Zuurberg ($1.70) was well supported and was given every chance by Jack Martin, going on to score by two and a quarter lengths.
The four-year-old was having his ninth start for Hanley, after starting his career with Robbie Griffiths and Mathew de Kock at Cranbourne.
It was Hanley's first winner in more than two years, with his last victory coming courtesy of Magic Merv at Albury in October, 2021.
Hanley only trains a small team these days to keep himself busy.
...
THE Hay Cup meeting on Saturday belonged to Wangaratta trainers.
Wangaratta trainers made it a clean sweep, winning all six races on the program.
Craig Weeding enjoyed a day out, training four winners, including the cup with Controversial Miss ($2.50). Andrew Dale and Dan McCarthy also chimed in with a winner each.
Victorian jockey Connor Murtagh continued his good form since arriving in Australia, riding four winners ands two second placings for Weeding.
The 23-year-old arrived from England over a month ago to join the Simon Zahra stable.
The Wangaratta trainers have enjoyed great success when hopping the border in recent seasons, highlighted by Andrew Dale sharing the Southern District trainer's premiership earlier this year.
If the Hay meeting is anything to go by, that looks set to continue.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Wagga Riverside (TAB)
Tuesday: Corowa (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Young (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
