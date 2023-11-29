The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

INSIDE RACING: Another One breaks new ground as million dollar earner

MM
By Matt Malone
November 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Beasley returns on Another One after their Wodonga Cup triumph last Friday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Danny Beasley returns on Another One after their Wodonga Cup triumph last Friday. Picture by Mark Jesser

ANOTHER One has become the first Wagga-trained thoroughbred to join the million dollar club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.