Former deputy PM McCormack's police officer son charged with assault

Former deputy prime minister Michael McCormack's police officer son has been charged following an alleged assault.
Nicholas McCormack was arrested when police responded to reports of an assault on William Street in Darlinghurst, Sydney just before 1am on November 25.
The 26-year-old constable was arrested at the scene, police said.
He was charged with three counts of common assault and one count of domestic violence common assault.
His employment status is under review by NSW Police.
Mr McCormack was granted conditional bail to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on December 13.
Police said investigations into the matter are continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
Support is available for those who may be distressed:
