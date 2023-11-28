Initial result stands after Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method confusion

They might not have felt like winners but Wagga City's narrow victory over Wagga RSL on Saturday has been confirmed.
With the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method coming into play due to the wet weather, there was confusion over the Cats target.
After the delayed start, the match was reduced to 38 overs each before a further reduction after more rain in the seventh over of Wagga RSL's innings.
They finished their 25 overs at 9-83 but the calculations had Wagga City only needing 82 for victory.
The Cats reached that figure with one wicket in hand.
A front foot no ball followed by a run out off the resulting free hit to see the Cats bowled out for 83 added to the confusion with the expectation the Bulldogs score would have increased not decreased.
However the result has been confirmed with Wagga City credited with a one-wicket victory.
Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson is pleased his side just did enough to keep themselves on top of the ladder.
"At the end of the day we will take the four points but it was a bit of a confusing day and it didn't really feel like a win," Thompson said.
"It felt like we underachieved as a whole, which was really disappointing, and we had a bit of a chat after the game trying to nullify a few things about controlling the innings, especially with the bat.
"Credit does go to Sam Perry, that was probably the best I've seen him bowl in a number of years, and he just tempted all of our top order batsmen into the big shot and set a great field.
"It was a credit to him and his boys as with the guys that they had they put up a really good fight."
Thompson is looking for a much-improved performance when they take on South Wagga in a Twenty20 match on Saturday.
He feels South Wagga are the team to beat despite already getting a win over the Blues this season.
"I think the Blues are the team to beat at the moment," Thompson said.
"Their new inclusion Mac Webster is a fantastic player, I'm not too sure if he's named for this weekend, but he sort of fits that South Wagga mould.
"They seem to have all these guys who can bat and bowl, so they've effectively got four players in two.
"Our best can go with them but we've only got a week to turn it around and try to get back to our best cricket.
"There's a lot of guys under-performing at the moment, some of our senior cricketers, including myself, and I think we just have to go back to what we've done well in the years, to back to try to get back to our best cricket again."
Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry remains confused by their loss of runs.
"Obviously the method hasn't helped us out but at the end of the day it's what has been implemented across cricket for a long time," Perry said.
"As a coach I'm a little bit disappointed in the sense it's hard to fathom the score that you score off the same amount of overs you get run taken off you but at the end of the day it it was it is and I'm still extremely proud of the performance the boys put in and moving forward we will look to better that as see where it gets us for the back end of the year."
Perry is now looking to respond when they face Lake Albert at Rawlings Park on Saturday to pick up some more momentum leading into the Christmas break.
