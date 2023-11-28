Stalwart Hawk named captain ahead of 2024 Southern NSW Women's season

Team stalwart Livinia Jones will take on East Wagga-Kooringal's captaincy for the 2024 season.
Joining the club in their first season competing in the Southern NSW Women's League, Jones said taking on the role is an honour.
"It's a huge privilege," Jones said.
"I've been playing AFL for years now, I first started with the Snowy Mountain Bears way back and then when Hawks made their team I jumped over to them.
"I've been under the leadership of Pig [Amy Coote] for a while and it's a real honour to be named captain and to hopefully lead the girls to a premiership this year."
With a wealth of experience herself, and plenty of fresh players on her side, Jones wants to be role model for her team.
Not only does she want to lead through her on-field actions but take on a mentoring role off field too.
"I just want to be a bit of a mentor for the girls," she said.
"We've got a bit of a versatile team in regards to age, we've got some really young girls coming through the juniors, and then we've got some of the older girls so I just want to be a mentor for all of them and a leader and hopefully they feel comfortable around me and they can come to me with anything."
Having been with the club for so long, Jones said it's important the team knows she's in it for the long haul.
"I've met heaps of good friends along the way and I think Amy has put her trust in me this year," she said.
"I've learnt heaps from her and I'm hoping that especially alongside my vice captains Kyra Jackson and Brooke Brustolin, we can lead the team to a few wins this year.
"I just want to guide and lead the girls throughout the season, and hopefully will have done my job well."
With some fresh faces coming into the side for the 2024 season, Jones said while some talent has left the squad they've got plenty of strong inclusions stepping into the team.
"We're looking really good, we lost a few important players this season which was unfortunately but we've also had some really good inclusions," she said.
"We've recruited Claudia and Lauren Barton, Claud is the A grade netball coach and she's brought Lauren along too.
"I think they will be really good inclusions and very versatile which will help us a lot.
"All our new players have been coming in really well, we've been training since the end of October and now it's coming up to December and we're going to have the Christmas break but we've been bonding as a team really well and we're really excited to hope bring that bond onto the field as well."
Jones is hoping to add a premiership to the club's collection this season, after bowing out of finals in the first round in 2023.
Losing to eventual premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, she would like the team to continue pushing for finals in 2024.
"Obviously the goal is a premiership, we would love that, we are going to strive for that but the main thing this season is hopefully just bonding as a team and building on our skills," Jones said.
"If the girls have a good time then that's all that matters, it means I've done my job and they feel comfortable."
Part of the club and competition since its inception, Jones is excited to see more teams nominating to play, and is ready for every challenge they bring.
