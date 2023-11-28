Ute found floating along Murrumbidgee River pulled from waters

A silver ute has been found in the Murrumbidgee river near Eunony Bridge.
Responding to a call made at around 8.10am on Tuesday, emergency services deployed investigators by boat to check the car was empty.
NSW Ambulance rescue personnel and the Wagga Volunteer Rescue Association joined police at the scene.
NSW Ambulance acting duty operations officer Tom Wilkinson said it was a relief to find the vehicle empty.
"We got a call concerned for welfare regarding a car floating down the river," he said.
"We dispatched a rescue crew with myself as an inspector and a rescue crew. We got a couple of people into the water, and were able to ascertain there were no people inside.
"At this point it thankfully became a vehicle recovery ... it was a major relief to know we weren't dealing with anyone that had suffer any major issues."
Mr Wilkinson said the ute - a late-model Volkswagen Amarok - appeared to have been carried by the current, making it unclear where it may have entered the river.
Riverina Police District are conducting an investigation into the incident.
NSW Police have been contacted for comment.
