Jones returns as Hy Poactive eyes off hat-trick to start carrer

Hy Poactive is out to extend his perfect record but faces his hardest test yet.
After winning his first two races, Hy Poactive resumes from a break for the NSW Breeders Challenge Regional.
He has come up with barrier two in the three-year-old colts and geldings heat at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
With both of his wins coming in June, this part of the series has been a target for Narrandera couple Ellen and Blake Jones.
Blake Jones is pleased with how he's returned.
"He had a bit of time off but his next aim was this series," Jones said.
"He probably wanted a break after his last couple of runs, he'd come a long way in that prep and we didn't want to push him too far.
"We probably would have liked to have him back a little bit earlier but he just needed that little bit of extra time.
"He was going to trial again last Monday but they got washed out but his work at home has been pretty good."
Hy Poactive has led and won both of his starts so far.
He's drawn well again in barrier two this time around but Jones isn't too set on leading again.
However he would like to stay ahead of Speculating.
"Drawn two gives you plenty of options," he said.
"The one (Seventy Four Gee) has good gate speed but so do we and hopefully we can keep ahead of Trev's horse (Speculating).
"He's led and won in both of his starts but I think he can come from behind just as good too."
Jones rates Trevor White's Speculating the one to beat.
"Trev's horse is a pretty classy animal I think, he was beaten last week but he was beaten by a horse that went around in an up to 80 at Menangle the week before so it wasn't like his run last week getting beat was bad at all," he said.
Jones will also drive Delilah Rose for Leeton trainer Wayne Sullivan in the three-year-old fillies heat.
She has drawn the outside barrier but only has six rivals.
"Her last start at Griffith was nearly her best this time in watching it and she has a good gate speed or can come with a sit so I'm going to have to work out what happens and how hard the ones inside us want to get out.
"It looks a pretty even race, Mark Fletcher's two both go good so it will be interesting to see where we end up.
"If she happens to find the front she will take some rolling but if we find the front we might have to do some work to get there also so it might not be our best option.
"We will wait and see when the gate goes."
Jones has drives in eight of the nine races.
It comes after a week off racing after having a hematoma drained from his back following a trial mishap six weeks ago.
"I've been driving with a bit of discomfort for a while but we got through," Jones said.
"I jumped back in the cart (Sunday) and came through unscathed so we're good to go."
The first of nine races is at 5.31pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.