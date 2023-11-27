Murrumbidgee on flood watch amid volatile weather forecast: BoM

Parts of the Riverina are on flood watch as unsettled weather with showers and thunderstorms is likely to hit the region this week.
The State Emergency Service is preparing for river rises and possible flooding right across the state, with the Murrumbidgee and Tumut rivers potentially reaching minor flood levels.
The organisation is encouraging the public to have their homes ready and not to drive through floodwater in the event of flash flooding during the forecast heavy rain and damaging winds this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued an initial flood watch for much of the state on Monday, with the Tumut River, Murrumbidgee River to Wagga and Mirrool Creek catchments likely to be affected with minor flooding from Wednesday.
SES southern zone operations commander Ben Pickup urges the community to stay informed over the coming days and be prepared for patchy thunderstorm rainfall.
"It is fairly dry down here of late and the difference between this year and last year is we had widespread rainfall [and flooding] and this [pattern] it's expected to be isolated rainfall," he said.
"I encourage the community to monitor conditions, be alert but don't be alarmed, and ensure they undertake storm safety preparation such as ensuring the gutters are clear, any loose objects in the backyard are tied down and if we do experience flash flooding, don't drive into floodwater."
Up to 20mm of rain could fall on Wagga in storms on Tuesday, and another 35mm on Wednesday. As at 4pm Monday, Burrinjuck Dam was sitting at 89 per cent capacity and Blowering Dam at 72 per cent.
"The main risk associated with these storms will be localised heavy falls, large hail, and damaging wind gusts," the SES said.
"An area of severe storms in the west may also see giant hail and destructive winds.
"Storms will persist throughout Tuesday night, and into Wednesday. A low pressure system will deepen on Tuesday with storm activity increasing, especially across southern and central inland areas."
The SES issued an advice-level flood watch for the Tumut River and the Murrumbidgee to Wagga on Monday afternoon, advising people in low-lying areas along the rivers and Mirrool Creek to stay informed about predicted minor flooding.
"Low lying areas along rivers and creek may be affected by potential rising water due to forecast rainfall," the SES said.
Thunderstorm activity will escalate on Tuesday, the SES said, with thunderstorms possible in all areas except the southern coast.
Resources are being deployed around the state, with a large concentration in the south-east, the SES's senior manager of state operations Chief Superintendent Dallas Burnes said.
"It's important people prepare, by doing simple tasks around their home to minimise the impact of storms," Chief Superintendent Burnes said.
"Trimming trees around your property, securing loose items in your yards, moving your cars under cover and cleaning your gutters will help minimise the impacts of strong winds and significant rain."
"A broad trough is expected to bring widespread rainfall across NSW, with severe thunderstorms and locally heavy falls for the next few days," the bureau said.
"This rainfall may cause flooding along rivers in parts of the NSW South Coast rivers, inland Central West rivers and south west rivers."
Flash flooding remains a real risk and can happen anywhere there is localised heavy rainfall, the SES said.
"If it's flooded, stop and find an alternative route. Flash flooding can be deeper than it appears and can contain sewage and poisons, as well as hidden debris," Chief Superintendent Burnes said.
"If you live, work or regularly commute through a low-lying area, there may be no official warning for flash flooding. It is critical you assess the conditions and also check live traffic before travelling."
The NSW SES advises that people should:
