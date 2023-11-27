Cootamundra eye prospect of return to Group Nine first grade competition

Cootamundra continues to build with hopes of a full return to Group Nine in 2025.
The Bulldogs will enter teams in both the Sullivan Cup and Weissel Cup competitions next year.
It comes after their under 16s made it through to the preliminary final last year, in their first involvement in Group Nine since the 2019 season.
Cootamundra vice president Paul Miller is pleased to be taking another step forward.
"It's a positive step forward for our club and something we've been working towards for a number of years," Miller said.
"Our intention is to get back in Group Nine in 2025, potentially with five grades."
Group Nine clubs fully supported Cootamundra's application to have both under 16s and under 18s teams in next year's competition.
Cootamundra considered applying to make a full return to Group Nine for 2024.
However the club feels both financially and player wise they would be better placed after one more season with their leaguetag and senior men competing in the George Tooke Shield.
Especially with the reopening of the abattoirs creating more employment opportunities in the town.
"The abattoirs is a big thing for the town," Miller said.
"We're not going to go out and spend thousands of dollars on players but for us to be competitive in Group Nine we are fully aware we will have to find players from out of town to support our locals."
It was also revealed consideration was given to returning next year with four grades, which did not include a first grade outfit.
However they didn't feel it was the right option either.
Cootamundra have made a request for their two junior sides to play together in the slot for the bye in the draw.
It would mean clubs wouldn't have a bye in 2024, but they would not play leaguetag, reserve grade or first grade when their junior sides play Cootamundra.
The approach would allow for the Bulldogs to have home games and they feel that would allow for opportunities to have their whole club play together on some occasions.
"We've got two teams we believe will be strong and competitive in Group Nine next year," Miller said.
"We were very thankful for Temora for what they did for us this year, allowing our 16s to play under their banner, but our hope next year is we can have two teams playing under the Cootamundra banner and when there is the bye in the competition they would play them."
Alternatively Cootamundra could be slotted in alongside Gundagai, who are unsure of being able to fill either of their junior teams.
Clubs elected to wait until February, where they will have a stronger idea of player numbers, before a decision is made.
It comes after Brothers are set to make their return to first grade in an expanded competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.