The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Cootamundra eye prospect of return to Group Nine first grade competition

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated November 27 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cootamundra are considering a full return to Group Nine in 2025 with the Bulldogs to have teams in the Sullivan Cup and Weissel Cup competitons next year. Picture by Les Smith
Cootamundra are considering a full return to Group Nine in 2025 with the Bulldogs to have teams in the Sullivan Cup and Weissel Cup competitons next year. Picture by Les Smith

Cootamundra continues to build with hopes of a full return to Group Nine in 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.