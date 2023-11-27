Locals flex their shooting muscles in annual CLB3x3 tournament at PCYC

CLB3X3's Wagga competition went off without a hitch on Saturday, with 14 teams from across the region testing themselves in the shortened format.
Playing at the PCYC while the Wagga Beach courts are redeveloped, rolling storms had no impact on the games.
With three divisions taking the court, Savannah Pride coach Aidan Wood said the event was well received.
Pleased to welcome both current and new players to the court, he said the three-on-three competition is a great taste test for players looking to dip their toes into a new sport.
"PCYC run a basketball program called Savannah Pride, it's mainly targeted towards underprivileged youth, so we played in the competition on the weekend, and our youngest team actually took out the under 13s competition," Wood said.
"We had the runner ups in the under 15s and the overall winners in the men's too, so two from three for us, that was pretty cool.
"It was a good competitive day everybody was in good spirits, it's a bit more of a physical game than standard basketball, so it's a bit rougher for some of the younger fellas, but everybody sort of took the challenge in their stride and really enjoyed themselves."
Wood said it was nice to see athletes who cannot commit to a full basketball season able to take the court for the one-day event.
Like many altered format sports, three on three is a much faster game than the traditional set up, and once players got the hang of it Wood said it was a points-fest.
"It's a much faster paced game than the standard five on five, so it was a bit of an adjustment for some of the guys," he said.
"It proved the shortfalls in the stamina for some, that's for sure, but it was very entertaining from a spectators perspective, and we had quite a few of them down here."
With at least four teams in each division, players will have accrued FIBA ranking points for competing in the competition.
While several teams are well experienced in the sport, Wood said there were new faces he's hoping to see back on court soon.
"There were a few first time teams, the competition has been in Wagga in previous years but we had quite a few guys that it was their first time playing," Wood said.
"Generally it just went off without a hitch, no real issues, it was a good teaser event.
"A lot of teams that played are really looking forward to the launch event early next year when the Wagga Beach courts are done."
