Your say: Maybe it's time we all started listening

Before I acknowledge Bryan Pomeroy's suggestions that the failed referendum is all the fault of the Yes campaign, I must point out two things that he seems to have missed.
While I will never demean anyone's war service or what they suffered as a prisoners-of-war, and afterwards, might I point out to Mr Pomeroy, that not all returned soldiers were given a soldier settlement block (two-edged sword or not).
Aboriginal returned servicemen were ignored after going to fight for King and country. Just part of the history of how they have been treated.
What I really take exception to is Mr Pomeroy still believing and continuing to spread the mistaken ignorance that people are mourning "for something that happened over 200 years ago".
What he and others need to do is to get their history right. Yes, the persecution of the Aboriginal population may have begun more than 200 years ago but the ill-treatment has continued even to today.
I agree the Yes campaign may have misjudged people in hoping that everyone could understand what was wanted. They came to the 97 per cent non-Indigenous population and asked us to vote Yes for recognition of them as the original custodians of this country. They came to us and asked us to give them a say in the legislation and policies of matters that affected them. There was no point in recognition without the ability to speak; and to hopefully be heard.
A recognition of their ownership is only a token gesture unless it was accompanied by a Voice that would allow them to be consulted on policy that is directed for them. This is something that would not affect the rest of us. It seemed like an easy thing.
Looks like they should have aimed for truth telling first. Maybe we can all unstopper our ears and start listening.
The usual pat on the back' 'there there!' given briefly. The next saga / episode deferred. This is my interpretation of what went on last week.
ARTC briefing? Well! Mine was a waste of time. The actual 'meeting' was deferred to this week at the showgrounds. Sad to be fronted by representatives from the Inland Rail project who have no idea of the problems confronting Wagga
To them:
All okay about the restructure of the Edmonson bridge and re-routing of roads;
After 3.8m height increase of bridge, no idea of impact on northern traffic, nor how severe the decent gradient is while reaching the Sturt Highway. All being worked on!
The rep was reminded of the (90+ year old) rail viaduct and the tight radius of the rail line to the railway station. Apparently, all okay about its use.
Claimed WW is already divided by the railway line - so what's the problem? Then commented that the speed of, and numbers of trains per day will take years to reach.
Reminded him that Parkes had the Inland Rail redirected to stop citizens being disrupted. Told it was a special set of circumstances. Apparently, disruption to Wagga is of no consequence! Just where is our local federal member?
In turn, reminded him that since early 1900s, the incremental creep from several hundred citizens to near 70,000 has required growth to leap-frog the rail.
People are being dangerously inconvenienced and it will get worse while Bourke Street traffic retains a level crossing (how much more 18th century can you get?). Apparently, that is a matter for Wagga City Council. No money on offer to help fix the problem when it finally gets too big to ignore.
I worry that this view of deferring the problem to the future may well be held by ARTC higher authority.
Only two major roads link north / south with one using the two lane (over-used Gobba) bridge to span the Murrumbidgee. Not part of the ARTC brief I gather!
Come on Wagga! Get your hard hats on! It seems that confrontation with federal and state parliaments and their authorities is needed to get the necessary recognition of the problem. The best and only option still remains a new rail, and a four-lane road bridge located to the west of Wagga. This may then allow ARTC to design and build something of real value!
