SES rescue teams hit the 'Bidgee to brush up on vital life-saving skills

Dozens of people from across the state spent their weekend in the Murrumbidgee River to hone their flood rescue skills.
More than 50 State Emergency Service volunteers headed to Darlington Point for the vital training.
They were joined by Fire and Rescue NSW for Exercise Noah.
Darlington Point was hard hit in last year's flooding, southern zone deputy commander Superintendent Scott McLennan said, drawing volunteers from across the state in to assist the community.
"Improving our knowledge of different locations helps us enhance our skills and also prepare us for future operations," Superintendent McLennan said.
"We've seen a number of floods over the years at Darlington Point, and during last year's record flooding we had members from across the state sent in to assist with our operations."
Getting that many volunteers together for an extensive training exercise on the waterway was "great to see", according to the assistant commissioner.
"Exercising and drilling different scenarios is always invaluable," Mr Storey said.
"It was fantastic to have volunteers from our southern, western and south eastern zones participate in both water and land-based flood rescue training activities.
"We also deployed our mobile incident command centre, mobile communications equipment (Cell on Wheels) and exercised full incident management functions to simulate realistic operational responses."
