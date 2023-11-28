Wagga's youth ready to work but schools need to better prepare them: recruiter

Young people in Wagga continue to show strong enthusiasm and skill for work but need schools to better prepare students for the job market.
Wagga's youth unemployment rate continues to remain a major issue with the latest statistics showing high numbers in the suburbs of Ashmont having a rate of 13.6 per cent, Kooringal at 13 per cent and Tolland at 11.2 per cent.
Glenn Venables, general manager of apprentice management firm GTES, believes while young people are looking for other career pathways apart from university, they weren't fully informed of the process.
Mr Venables has called for schools to create better pathways into the workforce for those who are undecided to pursue further study or join the workforce.
"I think we do it at a very high level of doing a bit of work experience and this is what it looks like, but it's more, I call it adulting 101, where what does it actually mean to transition away from school into work," Mr Venables said.
He believes the lack of work pathways has led to a confusion amongst young people leading some to drop out of trade as they are unaware what the work entails.
Despite this he also admits that younger people are looking for work elsewhere due to the lower wages in apprenticeships, which has created a glut in the market.
"The award wages of trade when you first get into an apprenticeship are quite low... versus potentially working casually somewhere like Bunnings and earning triple the price," he said.
Kaitlin Fuller, the Principal Consultant at Huntsman Recruiting, is more optimistic where she points out how younger people's skills such as being computer savvy are going to push businesses forward.
Ms Fuller's optimism is fuelled by her experience working with younger applicants who she says have shown confidence, an ability to learn quickly, and deliver much more efficiently.
"They are able to really have good conversations and I think it's from, we're now in a time where you grow up a lot quicker so being able to have adult conversations sooner in life," Ms Fuller said.
"It has set them up to be able to come and have really solid conversations with business owners and hiring managers."
