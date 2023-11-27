Country Championships prizemoney boosted, heat moved to Sunday

NEXT year's Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) Country Championships heat will return to a Sunday.
The $150,000 feature will be held at Albury, for the second consecutive year, on Sunday February 18.
It will be the first time the SDRA qualifier has been held on a Sunday since O'So Hazy's win at Murrumbidgee Turf Club back in 2018.
The past five editions have all been held on a Saturday.
The move is likely to be well-received by trainers given it allows them a greater pool of jockeys to use given the meeting will clash with less provincial and city race meetings.
The feature is just under 12 weeks away.
The $150,000 Southern Wild Card will again be held at Goulburn, on Sunday March 24.
The final will be worth $1 million next year, doubling in prizemoney from previous editions. It will be held on Saturday, April 6, at Randwick.
Racing NSW chief executive Peter V'Landys AM was pleased to continue to improve the Country Championships series.
"The Country Championships have been a tremendous success since their inception," V'Landys said.
"This will be the tenth running in 2024 which is being marked by prizemoney for the final increasing to $1 million."
Wagga and Albury have been switching hosting rights in recent times on a two-year rotation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.