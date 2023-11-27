Riverina misses out on final after washed out weekend

Riverina have missed out on the chance to progress to the Country Championships final after a wet weekend in Orange.
There were no completed matches across the three days of the one-day competition.
Captain Josh Staines had hopes their Twenty20 form will work in their favour.
"I think it goes to last year's winner (Central Coast) but hopefully we can put in something about beating them in the T20s," Staines said.
However Country Cricket NSW confirmed Central Coast would progress as last season's winners on Monday.
Coming off some strong performances in the Twenty20 competition, which saw Riverina qualify for the final in January, Staines admitted it was a frustrating end to the carnival.
Especially after a number of rain interruptions in their final clash with Western on Sunday.
"It was very disappointing as we had blokes in the team who didn't bat or bowl for a three-day carnival but we can't do much about that," Staines said.
Both teams were desperate to complete Sunday's clash with the winner guaranteed their place to take on Newcastle.
However it wasn't to be with Western 1-78 after 24 overs.
"We had a lot of rain delays, that's for sure," Staines said.
"We were coming on and off, on and off throughout the day and at about 3 o'clock we had another storm come over and washed it out.
"We probably came off five times but we tried to play a game as we knew it was basically a final and whoever won would go through as the other game got washed off."
Despite the disappointment of the one-day tournament, there is plenty of excitement around their Twenty20 performances.
Especially with the final a curtain-raiser to the Big Bash League clash between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades at Spotless Stadium.
"The boys are very excited actually," Staines said.
"We're looking forward to it and can't wait for the experience.
"I think it is going to be a great day and it's good for country cricketers to go there and experience it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.