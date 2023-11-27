Whyman called into camp ahead of last international friendlies of the year

Wagga's Jada Whyman has been called back into the Matildas camp for the upcoming Canada friendlies.
One of three changes, Whyman replaces Mackenzie Arnold who suffered an arm injury during a club match last weekend.
Part of the Matildas provisional squad ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Whyman just missed out on the final 23 player squad.
The Sydney FC goalkeeper has had a slow start to the A-League Women's season, with just two wins on the board so far.
Alongside Whyman Leicester City attacker Remy Siemsen and Tigres midfielder Alex Chidiac have also been called into the camp.
Siemsen was last in camp before the World Cup 23 player selection, while Chidiac played during the campaign.
They replace the injured Charlotte Grant and Holly McNamara.
Whyman is one of three keepers in the squad alongside fellow youngster Teagan Micah and national team stalwart Lydia Williams.
The Matildas will play two games against the Olympic gold medal winners, one on December 1 and one on December 5.
The last time the sides met was during the must-win final Group B game at the World Cup in July where the Matildas earned a 4-0 win.
Whyman is yet to make her opens international debut, having earned 14 caps across the Junior, Youth and Matildas under 23s teams.
