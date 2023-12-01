New Directions celebrating International Day of People With Disability in Wagga Advertising Feature

New Directions will sponsor of Wagga's International Day of People with a Disability celebration. Picture supplied.

The long awaited, most important date in the New Directions calendar has finally arrived: International Day of People With Disability.



Managing Director and CEO Ryan Quarmby and the New Directions community are the proud sponsors of Wagga's International Day of People with a Disability celebration.



To be held at the Wagga River Precinct, there will be a range of external providers with the same passion and appreciation for this important day.



The event will feature fun activities for everyone on the day, with an awesome band and DJ to keep the energy high.

With New Directions Disability Services quickly approaching their four-year anniversary, the team pride themselves on always on creating a supportive and inclusive culture.



"Being one big family is one of our many main focuses," Ryan said.



Ryan's passion and drive extends to ensure all our participants have their voice and choice in their everyday living whilst with New Directions.



Whilst we have created our close supported family, we maintain lots of social events at New Directions to keep our participants feeling included within the community. - Ryan Quarmby

"Whilst we have created our close supported family, we maintain lots of social events at New Directions to keep our participants feeling included within the community," Ryan said.



"We have "The Cave" every Thursday, where our participants' all connect and form and maintain friendships together. The Cave is complete fun, and has out-of-the-ordinary activities.



It's where Saturday night dinners, 'Social Sunday' events and fun birthday parties are celebrated, and where "participants always feel loved and appreciated every day in their lives".

"Often, we like to look back and discuss our participant's achievements and express our gratitude to all staff within New Directions who continue to smash our participant's goals every day, month, and year," Ryan said.



"It's truly extraordinary to see the improvement within each part of their lives."



Established in Wagga Wagga in 2020, New Directions is a registered NDIS service provider, offering a range of supports including Supported Independent Living (SIL), Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA), Social and Community Supports, Daily Living Supports, Support Coordination and Behaviour Support.

