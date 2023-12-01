The long awaited, most important date in the New Directions calendar has finally arrived: International Day of People With Disability.
Managing Director and CEO Ryan Quarmby and the New Directions community are the proud sponsors of Wagga's International Day of People with a Disability celebration.
To be held at the Wagga River Precinct, there will be a range of external providers with the same passion and appreciation for this important day.
The event will feature fun activities for everyone on the day, with an awesome band and DJ to keep the energy high.
With New Directions Disability Services quickly approaching their four-year anniversary, the team pride themselves on always on creating a supportive and inclusive culture.
"Being one big family is one of our many main focuses," Ryan said.
Ryan's passion and drive extends to ensure all our participants have their voice and choice in their everyday living whilst with New Directions.
"Whilst we have created our close supported family, we maintain lots of social events at New Directions to keep our participants feeling included within the community," Ryan said.
"We have "The Cave" every Thursday, where our participants' all connect and form and maintain friendships together. The Cave is complete fun, and has out-of-the-ordinary activities.
It's where Saturday night dinners, 'Social Sunday' events and fun birthday parties are celebrated, and where "participants always feel loved and appreciated every day in their lives".
"Often, we like to look back and discuss our participant's achievements and express our gratitude to all staff within New Directions who continue to smash our participant's goals every day, month, and year," Ryan said.
"It's truly extraordinary to see the improvement within each part of their lives."
Established in Wagga Wagga in 2020, New Directions is a registered NDIS service provider, offering a range of supports including Supported Independent Living (SIL), Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA), Social and Community Supports, Daily Living Supports, Support Coordination and Behaviour Support.
"New Directions is so proud to be a part of the local community and helping wherever it can, and we plan on being around for a long time to come."
The Leisure Company provides small group activities, where participants join with others with similar interests.
The groups are designed to offer social interaction, community engagement, skill development and the fostering of friendships.
The Leisure Company has developed a partnership with Triple threat dance studio, where participants have had the opportunity to learn new skills and have fun.
The group took part in the annual end of year dance concert where they were not defined by their disability.
Triple Threat Dance Studio have provided our participants with respectful and inclusive experiences.
"Over the year we have seen the participants develop improved social skills, grow in confidence and be more physically active improving overall health," the team said.
Involvement in the end of year concert filled our participants with pride and excitement at what they had achieved.
This is one of the most popular group activities for participants at The Leisure Company.
The Leisure Company strives to create opportunities for people living with disability, to lead valued and meaningful lives.
For over 30 years they're worked to build an environment as energetic and diverse as their participants, and are excited to continue doing so for many more years to come.
Meet Isabella Mullins, who attends The Leisure Company four days a week with one-on-one support.
Over the past 12 months Bella, with support from her staff, has been attending the Art Factory.
It is important to Bella that she uses her supports to participate in something worthwhile.
With hand-on-hand support, Bella is supported to use the paint brushes, paint, and canvas to make her own creative pieces of art.
Bella's art has been displayed at The Art factory, The POP Up Art Factory and will soon be displayed at The Collaborative Health Murrumbidgee throughout the year.
Bella's one-on-one supports enables her to do the activities of her choice and to access the community to build community connections, socialise, laugh, and have fun.
These supports are tailored to Bella's individual needs and are directed by her own choices of activity, ensuring that she can live a fulfilling and meaningful life.
Bella's NDIS plan, along with her one-on-one supports, has enabled her to live a life that that has purpose, is enjoyable, and fulfilling.
She can pursue her passions and interests, connect with her community, and develop her skills and abilities.
The NDIS has made and will continue to have a positive impact on Bella's life.
You may already know Izzy. For the past five years she's been making great coffee over at Café Connect, and in that time, Izzy, who lives with Autism, has grown in both skill and confidence.
While the team at Café Connect are sad to see her go, they're thrilled to see Izzy embark on the brand new adventure.
Soon customers and community members will be greeted by Izzy's warm smile when they visit LiveBetter's new space at 180 Anson Street.
In her new role, Izzy will have a broad range of responsibilities, and she is looking forward to the challenge.
Sam Anderson, LiveBetter's Customer Service Hub Team Leader believes Izzy will be a fantastic fit for her new role.
"Izzy has a warm personality, amazing customer service skills, and a real ability to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone," Sam said.
Izzy is both nervous and excited about starting her new role.
"I'm really looking forward to it, although I'm a bit nervous about starting something new," Izzy said.
"But I know that I'll have the support I need to do the best I can."
And that's all anybody needs when starting a new job.
December 3 is International Day of People with Disability, a day which invites us all to work together to make the world a better place for people with disability, and inclusion lies at the heart of this.
LiveBetter is committed to ensuring people with disability have a big say in the issues that impact them and feel included across all areas of life.
This commitment includes supporting people like Izzy to achieve their employment goals.
To earn a living, to begin each day with a sense of purpose, and to feel that the contribution you make to your community is valued.
These are the essential pillars of a good life - and we believe the opportunity to live a good life is something that should be within everyone's reach.
Happy International Day of People with Disability.