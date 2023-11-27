VAFA club Glen Eira credits 'Wagga connection' for their success

A Victorian Amateur Football Association (VAFA) club is crediting an influx of Riverina footballers for one of the most successful periods in their history.
When Glen Eira cruised to their fourth premiership of the last seven seasons in September, seven of their 22 players hailed from the Riverina.
Another four footballers were at the club in lower grades.
The start of what is proving to be a powerful yet unlikely partnership was when current club captain Ash Carey made the move to Melbourne in 2014 and joined Glen Eira looking to play some footy and meet new people.
"He rocked up in 2014. He was 17, he played part of the year as an 18-year-old and we just kind of wrapped our arms around him as our little proteje, he became like a little brother to a lot of us," club president Kye Cherian explains.
"He just had an absolute ball. We were actually going through quite a tough time, we only won four or five games for the year, but he was so ingrained in the culture, the boys, friendships, the connections, support that he had from someone moving down on his own.
"He's just staunchly loyal. On the back of that, we ended up going through some real success. We won a flag in 2016, I think Stu joined in 2017 and then the wave came."
Stu, Ash's younger brother, enjoyed his second premiership at Glen Eira in September. He is a three-time best and fairest winner and vice-captain at the club.
Stu has been a big driver of the Riverina recruitment that saw the Carey brothers, Ash, Stu and Jack, Connor Huthwaite, Lachlan Myers, Benj Gillett and Bill Alexander all play alongside each other in the 2023 premiership.
Sam Schiller, Steve Hoffman, Will Carroll and Sam Lucas also played at the club.
"In the last two years it's gone nuts. I think a lot of Stu's friends have come in particular," Cherian said.
"It's all word of mouth.
"We're probably getting to that stage now where all these guys are young so they'll be here for the next seven, eight years and we'd love to raise our own awareness within Wagga because we think we're a great home for people moving down from Wagga.
"Footy was a big thing for me, I moved over from Perth as an 18-year-old in 2006, exact same story as Ash, ended up at Monash Caulfield, went to the Gryphons, and so much of my network and my friendships and that type of stuff was built through footy, having known no one."
The number of Riverina footballers at the Gryphons next year is set to grow to 14 after the recruitment of Turvey Park premiership players Rhett Weidemann and Darcy Irvine, along with Griffith's Sam Foley.
The club says they wouldn't be enjoying the success they are without the Riverina footballers.
"Put simply, we wouldn't have won the flag and we wouldn't be playing in Prem C if it wasn't for them," Cherian said.
"And more importantly, we're now going into Prem C with some serious confidence because it's mid-November and we've already brought in guys the calibre of Rhett, Darcy and Sam."
While their on-field contributions have been significant, Cherian said they have made just as big of an impression off it.
"As president, I'm still very, very conscious of the boys gelling off-field, functions, and making sure everyone's enjoying football because we're amateur football, no one's getting paid, so making sure the culture's super strong is probably what I pay more attention to even more than football," he said.
"We've got coaches and captains who are better at driving football standards than I am. But I'm very good at driving off-field standards and the Wagga boys, they are just incredible off field.
"They get the volunteering, that ingrained we support the club, we love the club, if it needs help, we do things. We go to every function, every event, they get that better than what the city boys do.
"They're driving that standard. That's the value of country boys and they're really good fun, they're always the last ones there."
Cherian likes to think the relationship works both ways and the benefits are mutual.
"For sure. Our entire business and support network is at their disposal," he said.
"Country boys are pretty good at sorting themselves out but Rhett and Darcy are moving down and have already signed contracts with some plumbers down here.
"Rhett will be in touch with our real estate sponsor and he and his partner will have a place to stay. Stu is moving out with his partner and he sent me a link to an apartment that our sponsor is advertising.
"It is mutual. We're pretty grateful and we want to make sure that connection with Wagga stays."
The club has a partnership with the nearby McKinnon Secondary College, that provides their under 19 pathway.
"So effectively what's happened is our club is a melting pot of kids graduating from our partnership with the school and kids coming up from under 19s and kids coming up from Wagga," Cherian explained.
"The school partnership is only seven years old. In that grand final, there were 10 kids that were graduates of Old McKinnon and seven from Wagga, that only leaves room for five others in the team. That's the impact that this unlikely partnership of our local school and the country town that's not even in our state on our club.
"It's honestly second to none. I've been involved in a few clubs and we're in a special moment in our history right now. I know these things don't last forever and everyone has strong and weak times, we're in a very special period in our club's history, it's been going for about five years.
"The culture is incredible, the connection between the players, the support that they provide each other is exactly what you want as a president of the football club, it's so autonomous, the way they engage with each other and hold one another accountable and let each other loose as well."
The club is confident it is getting the best out of the footballers as well, under premiership coach Jon Edgar, who will go into his seventh year in charge in 2024.
Lachlan Myers won this year's best and fairest, from Stu and Jack Carey in a Riverina trifecta.
"Jon's had assistant roles at Port Melbourne and coached prem A and B level in the VAFA. He's been incredible in driving football standards, making for a good inclusive program that develops great leaders," Cherian said.
"There has been talk about us trying to find a practice match in Wagga. It has to happen. If we can't get it up this pre-season, once Rhett and Darcy are all embedded, I'm sure it will."
