Rain wreaks havoc on Riverina's Country Championships campaign

Wet weather prevented Riverina from completing any of their matches in the Country Championships.
Coming off some strong performances to secure their place in the Country Bash Final, all three of their one-day games were abandoned in Orange over the weekend.
After being 2-14 after eight overs against Central Coast on Friday before rain stopped play, Riverina's clash with Southern Districts was abandoned without a ball being faced on Saturday.
They had more luck on Sunday up against Western.
However only 24 overs could be completed before the wet weather struck another blow.
After Lavington bowler Luke Docherty picked up an early wicket, Western were at 1-78 when play was halted for the last time.
Riverina will face Greater Illawarra in the Country Bash Final at Spotless Stadium on January 17.
The Wednesday game will be a curtain raiser to the Big Bash League clash Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades.
