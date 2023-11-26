The Daily Advertiser
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Rain wreaks havoc on Riverina's Country Championships campaign

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
November 26 2023 - 6:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Wagga product Jake Scott batting for Riverina in Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman
South Wagga product Jake Scott batting for Riverina in Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman

Wet weather prevented Riverina from completing any of their matches in the Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help