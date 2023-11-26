The Daily Advertiser
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Community/Events

MP joins renewed calls for power line undergrounding as hearing begins

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 27 2023 - 11:47am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr is joining renewed calls for HumeLink to be put underground as a senate hearing begins. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr is joining renewed calls for HumeLink to be put underground as a senate hearing begins. Picture by Ash Smith

As a parliamentary hearing into the construction of a major Riverina energy transmission project begins, Wagga MP Joe McGirr has joined renewed calls for the project to go underground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.