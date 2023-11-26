MP joins renewed calls for power line undergrounding as hearing begins

As a parliamentary hearing into the construction of a major Riverina energy transmission project begins, Wagga MP Joe McGirr has joined renewed calls for the project to go underground.
On Monday, a new select committee of the upper house will hold its first hearing for its inquiry into the feasibility of undergrounding transmission infrastructure - namely HumeLink - for renewable energy projects.
In his latest submission to that inquiry, Dr McGirr cited the recent Amplitude Consulting report which found the cost for putting the HumeLink project underground was much less than originally thought.
The final report of that inquiry released in August found installing the 360km Transgrid powerline project above ground was the "correct approach", prompting outrage from opponents.
The independent costing report on underground cabling for the HumeLink project, released in October, has shown significant discrepancies in Transgrid's costings and ignited calls for an urgent re-assessment of the proposed works.
The Amplitude report found the capital cost of putting the power lines below ground was as little as 1.5 times the overground option.
Coming on the back of a $2 billion cost blowout, the report also found undergrounding would actually be cheaper in the long run.
Dr McGirr said "many people" in the electorate have "serious concerns" over putting the transmission lines above ground.
He also reiterated the serious bushfire risk above ground lines could pose to the region, which was ravaged just four years ago by the Dunns Road bushfire.
"Overhead power lines can ignite fires and because they hinder fire-fighting efforts," he said.
Citing other concerns raised in the EIS, Dr McGirr said overhead lines could cause damage to biodiversity, erosion from land clearing, transportation of weeds over agricultural lands, potential waterway contamination and changes to flood behaviour.
Meanwhile, HumeLink Alliance and HumeLink Action Groups have argued if Transgrid is truly committed to working with the community, it needs to reapply the regulatory investment test for transmission (RIT-T), citing the Amplitude report's findings.
According to the report, the original regulatory investment test applied to HumeLink was based on outdated costs, meaning regulators and the government now have a skewed understanding of the viability of undergrounding.
The action groups also called on Transgrid to conduct a proper cost-benefit analysis of the undergrounding solution using the new report that debunks claims that undergrounding is three to 10 times more expensive than overhead transmission lines.
HumeLink Alliance vice president, Andrea Strong, said the outdated information, misinformation and speculation had driven decisions on HumeLink.
"In light of new evidence, including the latest independent costing report, Transgrid must now start showing genuine consideration for the community, our environment and electricity consumers by thoroughly and transparently analysing the cost benefits and externalities of both options for HumeLink," she said.
"Within the next 21 days, Transgrid must formally notify the Australian Energy Regulator of their intention to reapply the RIT-T using the new $4.9 billion overhead construction cost and publicly release a like-for-like comparison of undergrounding to justify their final solution.
"Engineers are telling us that there have been major advances in underground cabling technology, it is entirely feasible and the world is looking on in disbelief as Australia builds more overhead transmission lines."
Chair of the HumeLink Action Group, Bill Kingwill, said the current support of overhead by regulators and governments was "based on old analysis, arbitrary decision-making by Transgrid on what they will thoroughly assess, plus a grab bag of unfounded claims about undergrounding".
The action groups have also demanded Transgrid halt any further investments in equipment procurement, contract signings, or land acquisitions while the feasibility of undergrounding was subject to a select committee inquiry.
When the final report into undergrounding HumeLink was released in August, Transgrid reiterated that it remains steadfastly committed to engaging with communities and landowners impacted by the project.
But it has argued HumeLink and similar projects are "urgently required" to provide energy security in the state and national power grids and help keep lights on as coal power is phased out.
"These critical transmission projects will not only support increased competition in renewable generation and enable the nation to achieve a clean energy future - they are urgently needed to ensure the security of a safe, reliable electricity supply for millions of Australians," a Transgrid spokesperson said.
Transgrid was contacted for comment but did not respond before publication.
