South Wagga take advantage of conditions to move into second

South Wagga made the most of an important toss to move up to second on the Cricket Wagga ladder.
The Blues sent St Michaels in after a delayed start due to wet weather at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
It paid dividends as they chased down the 100 needed for victory with six wickets to spare.
After losing 5-21 to fall four runs short chasing 143 for victory last week, captain Joel Robinson was pleased with how the side responded.
"We went down last week in a pretty close game, and probably should have chased those runs, but I think it's a pretty even comp so a little win like that, and a little bit of luck to be at Robbo and maybe not get as much rain as out at Lake Albert helped," Robinson said.
"Not many blokes got an opportunity but it was an important thing for the team in the back end of the year."
Saints were without talismanic opener Beck Frostick, who was away on Riverina representative duties, and struggled to build partnerships in the tough conditions.
They only had two of more than seven after Mark Semmler (10) and Ethan Sherriff (7) put on 16 for the opening-wicket partnership while Brendan Gale (24) and Dharaneswarareddy (16) combined for 45 after another rain delay.
All five Blues bowlers picked up at least one wicket with Seb Graf finishing with 4-28 off his five overs before St Michaels were bowled out in the 27th over for 99.
South Wagga didn't want to risk further rain delays and reached the target at the start of the 19th over.
Warren Clunes top scored with 19 with their top five all reaching doubles figures.
"We've spoken a little bit in the last few weeks about blokes getting starts and not going on with it but I think in those circumstances where it is a small total and we need to get the runs quickly everyone chipped in and did a really good job," Robinson said.
"There's a pretty good vibe around the group and it gets it back into that second spot on the ladder.
"Everything is going along alright."
