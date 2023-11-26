The Daily Advertiser
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

South Wagga take advantage of conditions to move into second

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
November 26 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Wagga wait for the start of play after a wet start to their clash with St Michaels at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
South Wagga wait for the start of play after a wet start to their clash with St Michaels at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

South Wagga made the most of an important toss to move up to second on the Cricket Wagga ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help