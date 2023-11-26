Memories made as young and old turn out to fish for beloved Wagga teen

A charity event to honour Wagga teenager Kyan Armstrong proved a hit attracting hundreds to the shores of Lake Albert at the weekend.
Up to 400 people turned out to support the second annual Fishing for Kyan community fundraising event after the teenager's tragic passing last year.
The vibrant 15-year-old's young life was tragically cut short on October 28, 2022, after he suffered a brain aneurysm while at school.
Paying tribute to Kyan's love of fishing, his uncle Damian Armstrong said it was heartening to see family members young and old spending valuable time together making memories by the lake.
"It's about creating an opportunity for people to get together, enjoy the time and make memories they otherwise wouldn't make," Mr Armstrong said.
"We definitely achieved that [this time]. It was amazing how many people pulled me up and thanked me for that specifically."
Reflecting on the recent loss of his beloved nephew, Mr Armstrong said he wouldn't have believed it if someone had said Kyan would pass away last year.
"You don't expect an energetic, enthusiastic, healthy and young 15-year-old [to go that soon]," he said.
"It really highlights to us how precious life is and the importance of taking those opportunities [while you can]."
It is also the first time the now annual event has been held since Fishing For Kyan was registered as a not-for-profit charity, with funds going towards the Brain Foundation and Mr Armstrong said there are plans to go further than that.
He said the charity hopes to launch a grant in the new year which will support another Wagga not-for-profit organisation to start up a youth program.
Mr Armstrong said a prospectus for that program will be released early in the new year.
