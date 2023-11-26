The Daily Advertiser
Memories made as young and old turn out to fish for beloved Wagga teen

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 26 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 6:30pm
A charity event to honour Wagga teenager Kyan Armstrong proved a hit attracting hundreds to the shores of Lake Albert at the weekend.

