A 'very different experience': Morphett keeps focus off media attention

Being in the media is part of being a modern day athlete, but when Ally Morphett carved her name into the AFL Women's competition this season she was catapulted into the spotlight.
Her third season playing in the competition, her second with the Sydney Swans, Morphett was a round one rising star and the best performing ruck of the year.
With the highest average hit outs per game in the competition, and the 11th most overall, despite missing the second half of the season, her star was well on the rise in 2023.
And while there was plenty of coverage about her strong performances, and eventual injury, she was also the centre of club change rumours and contract talks.
Signing a massive four-year deal with Sydney last week, the 20-year-old said it was a new world seeing her name and face on social feeds.
"I try to not let it get a hold of me too much and I don't think it really did," Morphett said.
"I think I individually did such a good job not letting the media get a hold of me and just enjoy my footy and being there, being a good teammate and playing my role each week for my team.
"At the end of the day, I'm still only, or I was only 19 years of age at the time, and played under 20 games of football."
Morphett received no more media attention than last week, when rumours circulated she'd met with clubs outside of Sydney.
Keeping her head high, she said she's done her best to not let it get to her.
"It was a very different experience but I'm still developing as a footballer, it was very weird to see my face around a bit but I didn't really let it get a hold of me too much," she said.
"I'm still the same person after having a breakout season."
Despite the attention, Morphett said she was thrilled to sign the extended agreement with Sydney.
Her childhood club, she said the club's commitment to an integrated men's and women's program is important to her.
"I've always been a Swans supporter ever since I was a little girl and half of my family support the Swans," she said.
"I absolutely love it at the club, I feel as though the club has really showcased to other clubs how integrated we are and how inclusive the men's team has been in our program.
"I feel as though we've really set the standard for the whole league."
Morphett said the playing group can see the men's teams investment in their success, with players travelling interstate for games and attending training sessions.
A rising star nominee, All Australian squad and 22 under 22 player, Sydney have claimed her commitment as a 'victory'.
