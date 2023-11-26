Confusion over result after tense finish to rain-interrupted clash

Confusion reigns over the rain-interrupted clash between Wagga City and Wagga RSL.
Both teams walked off McPherson Oval unsure of the result after the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method was implemented on Saturday.
After play was delayed at the start of the match, with both innings reduced to 38 overs, further showers in the seventh over of the Bulldogs' innings saw a loss of another 13 overs each.
After being sent in, Wagga RSL finished their 25 overs at 9-83.
Calculations on PlayHQ had the Cats only needing 82 for victory.
They were on 9-82 when Fletcher Morton bowled a no ball. Gus Coles was then run out off the resulting free hit.
Wagga Cricket and PlayHQ officials are set to discuss the result on Monday but the Cats are currently credited with the win.
However captain-coach Josh Thompson didn't feel like one.
"We didn't sing the song or anything as it was really funny," Thompson said.
"I'm not too sure if we've won yet or not.
"It might say that on PlayHQ but I'm not too sure what is going to happen in the next three days."
Regardless of the final result, Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry was pleased with his team's bowling efforts to try to defend the small total after being sent in.
Both he and Ben Willis finished with three wickets.
"I'm extremely proud of the lads and how they carried themselves throughout our bowling performance," Perry said.
"The batting performance was probably a little bit disappointing but we did have some pretty hard conditions to operate in.
"I thought we were sensational in the field and a few of the younger guys in Hayden Cook and Fletcher Morton really stood tall.
"We saw some pretty good bowling from Benny Willis as well.
"Overall it's obviously mixed emotions and we will see what happens and if it doesn't go our way, which is fine, I'm still extremely proud of the lads."
He was also impressed by the work of Owen Thompson to get the ground back into a playable state.
"I think it was a credit to Thommo for getting the ground back up so we could play," Perry said.
"It was something that probably back in the day wouldn't have happened but it just shows how much work and preparation he puts into the ground.
"It's a credit to him we could actually get a game in."
Meanwhile Lake Albert and Kooringal Colts had to split the points after only 15 overs were able to be completed at Rawlings Park.
Lake Albert were 3-56 when the rain came with Haydn Pascoe unbeaten on 30 and Stephan Gill 15 not out.
All second, third and junior matches were called off due to the wet weather.
