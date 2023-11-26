New president locked in as Group Nine expands season length

Group Nine has reshaped their season with a new president on board.
Mark Daly surprised himself by taking on the top role at the annual general meeting on Sunday.
After coming onto the board this season, Daly stepped up to replace outgoing president Andrew Hinchcliffe.
Daly is hoping to build on the platform Hinchcliffe has laid.
"I just want to keep things nice and stable and help Group Nine get bigger and better, like it used to be like," Daly said.
"I want to carry on from Hinchy as he's done a magnificent job this year and hopefully I can get all the clubs together and we can have another good competition."
Daly played for Albury Roos in Group 13 before the creation of the Thunder and has plenty of experience as a referee before stepping into club administration.
He went to the meeting not expecting to take on the president's role.
"It was a real surprise," he said.
"The other guys were too busy at the moment so I said I'd tip my hand up and help out as much as I can."
Only four of the existing board members stood for re-election.
When announcing plans to stand down in July, midway through his third season, Hinchcliffe indicated he wanted to remain on the board but since had a change of heart.
With no new faces among the nominations, as such there are five vacancies Group Nine is looking to fill.
It will be one of Daly's first priorities.
"I think it is time for other people in clubs to step up and have their voice as well," he said.
"We will send out a note to all the clubs to make sure they can find someone to come on board and help us out as we definitely need a hand."
Daly will oversee the return to a full home and away draw.
With Junee and Brothers withdrawing from first grade in the last three seasons the draw has been plagued with byes.
Despite Brothers indicating their intention to return to first grade next season, the clubs voted in a return to an 18-round season.
It means each club will play each other twice with an even amount of byes.
Daly believes it is the fairest way to complete the season.
"I think it's fair to every club, especially after last year's draw," he said.
"You play everyone twice and everything is fair and equal."
Daly is also pleased with the positivity coming out of Brothers with their intentions to fill all five grades in 2024.
"It is good for the club and good for Group Nine," Daly said.
"It is good to see them get back and hopefully they can get back to where they were and hopefully Cootamundra the year after."
Cootamundra are also looking to have a bigger presence in the competition next year after entering teams in the Sullivan Cup and Weissel Cup competitions.
"It would be good to get Group Nine back to being a stronghold like it used to be," Daly said.
