Buildings inundated and trees down as storms sweep the Riverina

State Emergency Services were out in force across the Riverina to help residents mop up after a series of storms hit the region at the weekend.
The SES were called to seven jobs across the region after storms left multiple trees down and caused several homes to be inundated with rain.
SES Southern Zone operational readiness officer Tanya Jones said callouts began about 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon at Tumut then continued through until late at night with the last callout about 9.15pm.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Wagga Airport gauge recorded 10.6mm rain between 1.34pm and 8.38pm on Saturday.
Ms Jones said SES attended several properties in Wagga after several roofs failed to keep the downpours out, including one on Baylis Street, one at Kooringal and another at Mt Austin.
Baylis Street business Cobbler Rd was hit particularly hard, posting a video revealing a torrential downpour inside its shop in a post to its Instagram account on Saturday evening.
A spokesperson for the business thanked all who helped with the clean-up, which happened while the store was still trading.
"We were so lucky that the customers that were in store at the time of the flooding were there to help move stock from getting damaged," the spokesperson said.
However, they said it was not the first time this has happened.
"Sadly, we are so used to it now that we can get it sorted and back to normal within a matter of hours," they said.
Meanwhile, the SES attended jobs at Tumut and Junee following reports of trees down.
As the storm season continues, Ms Jones reminded the public to stay safe and act wisely when storms pass through.
"I would like to remind people to unplug computer and electrical appliances during a storm," she said.
Ms Jones advised everyone to stay indoors - including pets - and to keep away from windows.
"Stay vigilant and monitor conditions," she said.
"If you require assistance, call 132 500 for NSW SES and should it be life threatening, please call 000."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.