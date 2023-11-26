The Daily Advertiser
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Community/Events

Buildings inundated and trees down as storms sweep the Riverina

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 26 2023 - 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff at Baylis Street business Cobbler Rd were forced to take evasive action to protect stock from water damage after it began raining inside their store on Saturday. Picture contributed
Staff at Baylis Street business Cobbler Rd were forced to take evasive action to protect stock from water damage after it began raining inside their store on Saturday. Picture contributed

State Emergency Services were out in force across the Riverina to help residents mop up after a series of storms hit the region at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.