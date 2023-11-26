The Daily Advertiser
Ag graduates urged to swap farm work for the classroom

By Sophia McCaughan
November 26 2023 - 2:00pm
CSU Wagga's Professor Jim Pratley says a shortage of agriculture teachers in Australia's classrooms is concerning for the future. File image
CSU Wagga's Professor Jim Pratley says a shortage of agriculture teachers in Australia's classrooms is concerning for the future. File image

Agriculture graduates are being urged to consider working in the classroom, as a shortage of teachers raises concerns about the future of the skilled farming workforce.

