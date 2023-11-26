Wagga man calls for end to bloodshed, welcomes Israeli-Hamas ceasefire

A Wagga creative designer has called for an end to the killings as he welcomed a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas this week.
As a ceasefire took effect on Friday, Hamas fighters freed 24 hostages - 13 Israelis, 10 Thai farm workers and a Filipino - while Israel later released 39 Palestinian women and teenagers from detention.
It came after Israel and Hamas reached a four-day ceasefire deal this week - a much-needed reprieve after the conflict between the two groups broke out into an all-out war following Hamas' surprise terror attack on southern Israel on October 7.
The ceasefire saw Israel agree to let in humanitarian aid and free at least 150 Palestinians being held in Israeli jails while the militants would release 50 hostages held by militants in the enclave.
Throughout the latest conflict, Advision's Michael Agzarian has been outspoken in his efforts to highlight the plight of the Palestinians.
Last month, following criticism, Mr Agzarian pulled down a poster which stated "Israel has blood on its hands" and featured blood-spattered images of suffering women and children on the backdrop of the Israeli flag.
However that poster soon went back up and he has followed suit with several more weighing in on the conflict, now well into its second month.
Originally from Egypt, which borders the Gaza Strip, Mr Agzarian has relatives living across Israel's northern border in Lebanon and is keenly following the war which is currently being waged in Gaza.
More than 14,000 Gazans have been killed, about 40 per cent of them children, according to officials in the territory.
Meanwhile, the Israeli death toll from the October 7 rampage left 1200 people, mainly civilians dead, with militants also taking more than 240 hostages.
Mr Agzarian responded to the ceasefire with earnest and said "it can't come quick enough."
"The killing has to stop and I feel that this Albanese government has been appalling in its feeble approach to a ceasefire," he said.
"Australia should have been one of the 120 countries that called for an immediate ceasefire."
Instead, the federal government called for a "humanitarian pause."
Reflecting on the Palestinian death toll, Mr Agzarian said people don't seem to have realised how much hurt and damage that has caused.
"Imagine your brother, sister, father or mother died through no fault of their own," he said.
He said it was hard to stand by and see the "number of innocent people killed... growing all the time."
Reflecting on all families hurting after the loss of loved ones on both sides of the present war, Mr Agzarian said he feels for anyone who has lost relatives.
"I sympathise with anyone who has lost family members regardless of whether they are Jewish, Christian, Muslim or whatever," he said.
"The loss of an innocent life is the loss of innocent life."
But at the same time, Mr Agzarian said while what happened on October 7 was "shocking", he said it "wasn't surprising and shouldn't have come as a shock to anyone."
He said it was only fair to lay blame where it is due.
"If you're going to condemn Hamas, you have to also condemn Israel," he said.
Meanwhile, Riverina MP Michael McCormack also welcomed the ceasefire which he hopes will give relief to innocent people on both sides.
"I welcome anything that alleviates the suffering of innocent Israelis and Palestinians without enabling the terrorist group Hamas to rearm or regroup," Mr McCormack said.
"We have to remember it was Hamas that started this terrible conflict and we have to have regard for the need for Israelis to prevent a repeat of the slaughter.
"Hamas carries responsibility for what is happening in Gaza."
Mr McCormack said the release of some hostages was "a reminder of the torture Hamas has inflicted on hundreds of families for nearly 50 days."
"[This] will tragically continue for too many people," he said.
Mr McCormack called for Hamas to "free all hostages, not just some, immediately."
He also called for Hamas to be "dismantled and eradicated as a terrorist group which uses Palestinians as human shields".
It came as more than 1000 Victorian school students blocked city streets and staged a sit-in at a major shopping centre as they called for a free Palestine this week.
But Mr McCormack condemned the "so-called student strike" and said it "should not have happened."
"Children should stay in school and learn their lessons rather than go out protesting about something they know nothing about," he said.
Mr McCormack expressed concern that the students were "being led by the nose by people who have ulterior motives, not the best interests of the children, at heart."
