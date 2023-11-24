Triumph one for the ages

With Australia at three for just 47 early in on the match could have easily gone the other way. Travis Head was literally the game changer, powering through to a century before maxing out a match-winning 137 runs. This achievement was all the more remarkable given it came off the back of Head's recovery from a fractured hand that at one stage looked set to side line him for the series. The decision by the Australian selectors to bring him back into the team despite the cloud over his fitness was vindicated by the century he knocked up in his first match.

