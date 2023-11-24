The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Triumph one for the ages

November 25 2023 - 8:10am
A rare bright spot in the tsunami of bad news that has been swamping the country of late was the Australian cricket team's comprehensive victory in the ODI Cricket World Cup in India on Sunday night.

