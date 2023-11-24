Riverina's opening game of Country Championships abandoned due to rain

Persistent rain forced the abandonment of Riverina's opening game of the NSW Cricket Championships.
Up against Central Coast, only eight overs were bowled before the game at Riawena Oval in Orange was called off.
Riverina captain Josh Staines won the toss and elected to bat, however it was pretty tough going from the first ball.
Openers Beck Frostick (2) and Drew Cameron (4) were both dismissed early as Riverina found themselves sitting at 2-14 when the game was abandoned.
Riverina's two remaining games against Southern Districts (Saturday) and Western (Sunday) also look under threat with the forecast in Orange predicting more rain in the coming days.
Up to 15mm is predicted to fall on Saturday while showers and a possible storm are expected on Sunday.
Given the strength of the Central Coast and Riverina sides, if games are to proceed over the weekend it is somewhat likely that net run rate will be the deciding factor in determining who faces Newcastle in the Country Championships grand final on Sunday December 10.
