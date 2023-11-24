English professional Amy Taylor wins NSW Open qualifier in Wagga

ENGLISH professional Amy Taylor booked herself another trip to Australia with victory at Wagga Country Club on Friday.
Taylor shot a second consecutive round of three under par 70 to take a two-shot victory in the $50,000 Women's NSW Open Regional Qualifier at Wagga.
The 23-year-old only arrived in the country eight days ago to take part in next week's Australian Open and found herself in Wagga in search of a lead-up event.
The rest is now history as Taylor leaves with the $7500 first prize cheque and a berth in next year's $500,000 NSW Open in March.
Taylor held out travelling partner Elmay Viking, from the Cook Islands, by two shots after she shot a brilliant final round 68.
New Zealand's Munchin Keh was third at three under, with 16-year-old amateur Michelle Bang the first Australian in fourth spot at one under par.
Taylor, who entered the second and final round with a share of the lead, was delighted to take victory at her first ever visit to Wagga.
"It's a great feeling, not one you get very often as a golfer, to win, so I'm really happy," Taylor said.
"It's my first time here but I'll definitely have good memories of this place and I hope to come back."
With a guaranteed spot in the NSW Open in March now locked in, Taylor declared she will be back for her third Australian visit.
"I will definitely be back," she said.
"I can't complain with that."
Taylor could have been forgiven she was back home in the United Kingdom late in the final round as the wet weather arrived and she was forced to play her last two holes in the elements.
That didn't prove to be an issue.
"No, I'm used to a bit of wind and rain doesn't faze me. It's raining at home," Taylor said.
"I was actually saying to my playing partner it's nice to be playing in shorts whilst it's raining, that is new to me but it was good. I knew what I had to do to keep dry and play the best in these conditions and I just stuck to that."
Taylor enjoyed six birdies on Friday, alongside a bogey and double bogey. She lost the lead momentarily after a bogey with just five holes to play but was never bothered.
"I didn't know. I made a couple of bogies on the back nine but I got some birdies back and I knew I had par fives coming up and I felt confident," she said.
"I wasn't worried that I dropped a shot, I just stuck in there and made the birdies, which is what I needed to do.
"It was good. I knew the weather wouldn't be great. I didn't think it would be quite as bad as it was towards the end so it definitely proved challenging but I just stuck in there.
"I knew I was playing well and I just hoped I could hole a few putts and I could keep on top of the leaderboard and I did that so it was a good feeling.
"It's always a bit nerve-wracking holding the lead going into the final round but it's nice to get it done."
-6 Amy Taylor (70,70)
-4 Elmay Viking (74,68)
-3 Munchin Keh (72,71)
-1 Michelle Bang (a) (72,73)
Even Kelsey Bennett (71,75), Nayeon Eum (71,75)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.