Narrow victory ends drought and extends good run for Towers stable

One last lunge for the line ensured Im Harvey Specter ended his run of outs and extended a good run for Leeton trainer Michael Towers.
Just getting over the top of leader Petes Art Folly, Im Harvey Specter did just enough to end a 23-race losing streak.
He'd been placed nine times since his last win at Shepparton in May.
None of them had been in his last nine starts, however Towers thought luck was finally on his side at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
"It's been a fair while but he's been going good but just not having any luck," Towers said.
"He had a decent draw and a bit of luck.
"Even though 10 is bad on paper it's a good draw for him."
Not only did Towers have to chase down Jackson Painting aboard the leader but also had daughter Mikayla to contend with as well.
She also loomed as a big danger but had to settle for third with Mop, a head away.
Despite the close finish, Towers was confident he had arrived just in time.
"I've got used to the angle," he said.
"I thought Mop was actually going to beat me but he takes a while to wind up, as he takes a while to wind up and always has, but when he got going up the straight he picked them up."
The win, as well as Mop's third placing, adds to a good run for the Leeton stable.
Mop was a winner at Griffith last week while Miami Surf's efforts this month gets the tally to three wins and two thirds from their last five starters.
Towers credited the warmer weather for the turnaround.
"The team is actually going alright," he said.
"It's the change in the weather. They are happier and I'm happier."
Petes Art Folly meant Jackson Painting narrowly missed out on winning three of the first four races on the card.
He drove $1.15 favourite Dun Spruikin to victory for Stan Townsend in the opening race before Loch Lomond made it a hat-trick of wins.
