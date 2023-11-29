The Daily Advertiser
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Community/Events
Opinion

Junee needs certainty in government jail takeover: Cooke

By Steph Cooke
November 30 2023 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The current operator of the Junee Correctional Centre has been an exemplary corporate citizen, says Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke.
The current operator of the Junee Correctional Centre has been an exemplary corporate citizen, says Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke.

There's a common saying in the bush: 'If it ain't broke don't fix it'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.