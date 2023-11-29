Junee needs certainty in government jail takeover: Cooke

There's a common saying in the bush: 'If it ain't broke don't fix it'.
But when it comes to the recent decision to wrest control of the Junee Correctional Centre from private operator GEO Group, it seems the NSW Labor Government just couldn't help themselves.
To say that the local community was blindsided by this power grab by the government, is an understatement.
There was no consultation, no heads-up, no nothing; it came completely out of the blue.
In fact, corrections minister Anoulack Chanthivong has never even been to Junee, which according to his estimation, is located somewhere "down there".
Should the minister decide to come out of hiding, and venture out of Sydney to explain his decision in-person to the community that he's threatening to turn upside down, I'd be more than happy to provide him with a map.
So far however, the government has failed to outline any kind of sound rationale behind their surprise move.
When grilled during Budget Estimates about the logic of the decision, the minister dithered and danced around the questions, leaving observers to wonder what the real reason is behind it all.
The one question the minister couldn't avoid was the number of times he's met with the public sector union. In fact, since being appointed to the corrections portfolio, unlike the Junee community, he's had multiple meetings with the Public Service Association.
The minister flatly rejected suggestions of a sweetheart deal, but in the absence of any good reason, we're left to speculate as to what the real motivation is behind this dubious edict.
The fact is that the current operator of the Junee Correctional Centre, the GEO Group, has been an exemplary corporate citizen, injecting millions of dollars into the local area over the years through various programs and charity work.
This is in addition to the hundreds of jobs they've created, jobs which the minister has failed to guarantee.
Add to this the serious and unanswered questions about the ongoing cost to taxpayers should the government see this plan through, and it's plain to see there's so much more to this arrangement than meets the eye.
It's little wonder local residents are scratching their heads over the move.
This kind of governing by stealth is all part of a pattern of behaviour we're starting to see by this NSW Labor Government, who seem determined to disregard the will of the very communities that will feel the brunt of their decisions.
And it's not just in the regions. The recent call to take back control of half of the Moore Park Golf Course should concern city-residents; it too came without warning, or consultation.
I caution the government against making these sorts of captain's calls and putting politics above people, especially in rural and regional areas where, I'm sorry to say, the premier and his ministers just have no clue.
As former Deputy Premier Ian Armstrong used to say, "people in the bush have long memories".
