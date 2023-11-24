'I'm looking forward to what's ahead': Thomas ready to make his mark at GWS

Greater Western Sydney (GWS) draftee Harvey Thomas is excited to start the next chapter of his football journey.
Thomas became the latest Riverina talent to join the Giants on Tuesday night after GWS selected him with pick 59 in the AFL Draft.
It's been a couple of days since Thomas' life was changed forever and he revealed that he was beginning to come to terms with what has played out.
"Yeah it's starting to sink in," Thomas said.
"It's been a couple of days now so the feet are a bit more on the ground at the moment.
"It has set in and I'm looking forward to what's ahead."
It's been a busy couple of days for Thomas, who only got back to Wagga on Thursday afternoon after watching the draft in Melbourne on Tuesday night.
He has also got a quick turnaround as Thomas revealed that he will make the trek up to Sydney this weekend.
"I'm going to drive up on Saturday," he said.
"It's a short turnaround but I think it's good that way as I can get straight into it.
"We'll try to settle into the house we've got with the other players that were drafted and then I think the first session will be Monday."
After boarding in Melbourne the past three years, Thomas said that he was looking forward to making the move to Sydney.
"I'm feeling good," he said.
"Obviously I've already got some little connections at the club through a few boys I've either been to school with or from around the Wagga area.
"Having that helps out and also I know a couple of the other boys like Phoenix (Gothard) and James Leake who I got to play with this year.
"That's handy when I'll be moving up there, it makes it all the little bit easier."
Having now secured himself a spot on the list at the Giants, Thomas said he was hopeful of making the most of his opportunity and making his presence felt over the pre-season.
"Yeah for sure," he said.
"But I think every player will be looking to do the same, especially after two days and having a bit of time to think about it.
"I just want to get up there and try and settle in as best as I can, not just off-field but on the track as well."
Past Riverina talents such as Harry Himmelberg, Harry Perryman, Jacob Hopper and Dougal Howard have cemented themselves at AFL level and Thomas was hoping to follow in their footsteps.
"When you look at the names before you like Harry Perryman and (Harry) Himmelberg from around the Riverina area," he said.
"Then recently (Harry) Rowston and (Nick) Madden, I've got some big names to look up to and what they've been able to do.
"If I can be anything like them I think I'm doing the right thing."
It's been a long journey for Harvey and his mother Jo couldn't be prouder to see him achieve his dream.
"Yeah we're really excited as that's what he has dreamt of," Jo said.
"We're really happy that he's been able to fulfil that dream and we're really proud of what he's been able to do this year.
"I think it's obviously been challenging at times for him to manage it all, but I think he's done a good job in doing that.
"It's really exciting."
Harvey has spent the last three years boarding in Melbourne while attending Caulfield Grammar and therefore has prior experience with independence.
Jo believes Harvey having that experience makes her feel a lot more comfortable about his move to Sydney.
"Yeah the transition from going from here to Sydney is I think going to be reasonably easy for him as a result of him being at boarding school for the last three years," she said.
"I think that he will be able to manage that transition pretty well, I'm really excited and comfortable about him going to the Giants.
"They've been fantastic."
