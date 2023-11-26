Teen took aim at man being arrested on street, but instead his spit hit cop

A teenager's attempt to target a man being held by police trying to break up a Dean Street brawl resulted in a large globule of spittle splattering an officer's face.
When Narrandera 19-year-old Mason Williams realised what he'd done, after initially fleeing police in Albury's CBD, he offered an apology.
But he still ended up arrested and charged over his actions in the early hours of October 29.
Williams, who turned 20 a little over two weeks after the incident, has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to assaulting police, resisting or hindering police and offensive behaviour.
Defence lawyer Louise Dart told magistrate Melissa Humphreys that Williams was "genuinely remorseful" for what he did.
Ms Dart said her client, who was drunk, "immediately apologised" to police after they told him what happened.
She submitted that Williams, who worked on a chicken farm near Narrandera, would be suitable for a community-based court order, given he would benefit from some kind of rehabilitation.
Williams' offending, she said, was "very reactionary".
The court was told police were called to a brawl at the intersection of David and Dean streets about 3.40am.
An officer grabbed a man involved in the fight, holding him against a wall to keep him out of the fray.
"As this was occurring," police told Ms Humphreys, "the accused approached and spat in the face (of the man).
"Inadvertently, a large chunk of the spit has connected with the nose and face of (the officer)."
As soon as he spat, Williams ran. But a policewoman grabbed hold of his arm and tried to take him to the ground.
Williams pulled his arm away and broke the policewoman's grip.
He fled and police gave chase. They snared Williams and pushed him to the ground - all of this happening in front of about 100 people milling about in the street.
The court heard Williams had been previously placed on a court order for similar street offending.
Ms Humphreys said that while the assault was one of recklessness, "it is clearly one that needs to be denounced".
Williams was placed on an eight-month community corrections order, to be supervised by NSW Community Corrections at Griffith, and must complete 50 hours of unpaid work.
